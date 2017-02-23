 
News By Tag
* Lucie Arnaz
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Event
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Boca Raton
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
1
February 2017
282726252423


Coming this Weekend: Libby Dodson's Live at Lynn Theatre Series to present Lucie Arnaz starring

 
 
Lucie Arnaz
Lucie Arnaz
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
Lucie Arnaz

Industry:
Event

Location:
Boca Raton - Florida - US

BOCA RATON, Fla. - Feb. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Coming this Weekend:

Libby Dodson's Live at Lynn Theatre Series to present

Lucie Arnaz starring in Latin Roots

Tickets on sale for Keith C. and Elaine Johnson Wold Performing Arts Center performances

BOCA RATON, Florida, February 27, 2017 Lynn University and Producer Jan McArt, director of theatre arts program development, today announced that the popular Libby Dodson's Live at Lynn Theatre Series is presenting a major show this weekend: Lucie Arnaz starring in Latin Roots.

Individual show tickets are $70 for box, $55 for orchestra and $50 for mezzanine, and can be purchased by phone at +1 561-237-9000, online at events/lynn.edu, or at Lynn's box office.

March 4–5

Lucie Arnaz starring in Latin Roots

Saturday: 7:30 p.m.

Sunday: 4 p.m.

Passionate, rhythmic, heartfelt – Lucille Ball's daughter, Lucie Arnaz, pays tribute to her father Desi Arnaz in this fiery "tip of her hat" to her Latin roots. Featuring a mix of songs in English and Spanish, Arnaz salutes Irving Berlin and the Gershwins alongside tunes by Agustín Lara, Rafael Hernández and Margarita Lecuona. This show is beautifully staged by Tommy Tune.

Sponsors: Jackie and Bob Gill, Linda L. Miller, Arlene Herson, Raemali King

Cabaret reception sponsors: Holli Rockwell Trubinsky and Joe Trubinsky

Location: Keith C. and Elaine Johnson Wold Performing Arts Center

Tickets: $70 for box, $55 for orchestra and $50 for mezzanine

The Live at Lynn Opening Night Cabaret Receptions

starring legendary singer/pianist Michael Laird

Join Jan McArt and an elite group of sponsors and "first nighters" in the Wold's Christine E. Lynn Salon immediately following the Saturday opening night performances. Hob nob with the performers and have your photo taken with the stars. Seating is very limited, so preference is given to members of the Theatre Arts Guild. To join Jan McArt's Theatre Arts Guild, visit give.lynn.edu/givetheatrearts or contact Desiree McKim at +1 561-237-7750.

About Lynn University

Lynn University is an independent college based in Boca Raton, Florida, with approximately 3,000 students from 100 countries. U.S. News & World Report ranks Lynn among the top three most innovative and international schools in the region. Lynn's NCAA Division II Fighting Knights have won 23 national titles, its Conservatory of Music features a world-renowned faculty of performers, and its nationally recognized Institute for Achievement and Learning empowers students with learning differences. The school's Dialogues curriculum and award-winning iPad program help Lynn graduates gain the intellectual flexibility and global experience to fulfill their potential in an ever-changing world. For more information, visit lynn.edu.

About the Keith C. and Elaine Johnson Wold Performing Arts Center at Lynn University

The 750-seat Wold Performing Arts Center, located on Lynn's campus in the heart of Boca Raton, is easily accessible by both I-95 and the Florida Turnpike. Recently ranked by Best Value Schools, an online publication, as one of the "25 Most Amazing University Performing Arts Centers," the Wold features superb acoustics, a modern lighting system, a large, light-filled lobby, and flexible space well-suited for dramatic productions, concerts and other cultural events. With an elegant salon, outdoor sunset terrace and intimate black-box studio, this new center is home to numerous concerts and events, including professional theatrical performances by the theatre arts program's Libby Dodson's Live at Lynn Theatre Series, the Live at Lynn American Songbook Series, and Jan McArt's New Play Reading Series, as well as performances from the Lynn University Conservatory of Music and the drama department in the College of International Communication. For more information, visit lynn.edu/events.

Live at Lynn contact:

Gary Schweikhart, PR-BS, Inc.   +1 561-756-4298   gary@pr-bs.net

Lynn University contact:

Jamie D'Aria, Lynn University  +1 561-237-7629   JDAria@lynn.edu
End
Source:PR-BS Inc.
Email:***@aol.com Email Verified
Tags:Lucie Arnaz
Industry:Event
Location:Boca Raton - Florida - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
PR By Schweikhart PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 28, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share