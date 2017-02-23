Coming this Weekend: Libby Dodson's Live at Lynn Theatre Series to present Lucie Arnaz starring

Lucie Arnaz

-- Coming this Weekend:Libby Dodson's Live at Lynn Theatre Series to presentLucie Arnaz starring in Latin RootsTickets on sale for Keith C. and Elaine Johnson Wold Performing Arts Center performancesBOCA RATON, Florida, February 27, 2017 Lynn University and Producer Jan McArt, director of theatre arts program development, today announced that the popular Libby Dodson's Live at Lynn Theatre Series is presenting a major show this weekend: Lucie Arnaz starring in Latin Roots.Individual show tickets are $70 for box, $55 for orchestra and $50 for mezzanine, and can be purchased by phone at +1 561-237-9000, online at events/lynn.edu, or at Lynn's box office.March 4–5Lucie Arnaz starring in Latin RootsSaturday: 7:30 p.m.Sunday: 4 p.m.Passionate, rhythmic, heartfelt – Lucille Ball's daughter, Lucie Arnaz, pays tribute to her father Desi Arnaz in this fiery "tip of her hat" to her Latin roots. Featuring a mix of songs in English and Spanish, Arnaz salutes Irving Berlin and the Gershwins alongside tunes by Agustín Lara, Rafael Hernández and Margarita Lecuona. This show is beautifully staged by Tommy Tune.Sponsors: Jackie and Bob Gill, Linda L. Miller, Arlene Herson, Raemali KingCabaret reception sponsors: Holli Rockwell Trubinsky and Joe TrubinskyLocation: Keith C. and Elaine Johnson Wold Performing Arts CenterTickets: $70 for box, $55 for orchestra and $50 for mezzanineThe Live at Lynn Opening Night Cabaret Receptionsstarring legendary singer/pianist Michael LairdJoin Jan McArt and an elite group of sponsors and "first nighters" in the Wold's Christine E. Lynn Salon immediately following the Saturday opening night performances. Hob nob with the performers and have your photo taken with the stars. Seating is very limited, so preference is given to members of the Theatre Arts Guild. To join Jan McArt's Theatre Arts Guild, visit give.lynn.edu/givetheatrearts or contact Desiree McKim at +1 561-237-7750.About Lynn UniversityLynn University is an independent college based in Boca Raton, Florida, with approximately 3,000 students from 100 countries. U.S. News & World Report ranks Lynn among the top three most innovative and international schools in the region. Lynn's NCAA Division II Fighting Knights have won 23 national titles, its Conservatory of Music features a world-renowned faculty of performers, and its nationally recognized Institute for Achievement and Learning empowers students with learning differences. The school's Dialogues curriculum and award-winning iPad program help Lynn graduates gain the intellectual flexibility and global experience to fulfill their potential in an ever-changing world. For more information, visit lynn.edu.About the Keith C. and Elaine Johnson Wold Performing Arts Center at Lynn UniversityThe 750-seat Wold Performing Arts Center, located on Lynn's campus in the heart of Boca Raton, is easily accessible by both I-95 and the Florida Turnpike. Recently ranked by Best Value Schools, an online publication, as one of the "25 Most Amazing University Performing Arts Centers," the Wold features superb acoustics, a modern lighting system, a large, light-filled lobby, and flexible space well-suited for dramatic productions, concerts and other cultural events. With an elegant salon, outdoor sunset terrace and intimate black-box studio, this new center is home to numerous concerts and events, including professional theatrical performances by the theatre arts program's Libby Dodson's Live at Lynn Theatre Series, the Live at Lynn American Songbook Series, and Jan McArt's New Play Reading Series, as well as performances from the Lynn University Conservatory of Music and the drama department in the College of International Communication. For more information, visit lynn.edu/events.Live at Lynn contact:Gary Schweikhart, PR-BS, Inc. +1 561-756-4298 gary@pr-bs.netLynn University contact:Jamie D'Aria, Lynn University +1 561-237-7629 JDAria@lynn.edu