A Matter of Interpretation host listened to on station 1240 WLLV Love AM opens search for teen host

-- Host of A Matter of Interpretation, Claudette Milner, has brought a unique format to Christian Radio.The third week of the each month focuses on a teen panel. The first panel focused on faith and the challenges that teenagers face as Christians. The 2nd panel included two seniors, Faith Brown and Ryann Sanders. Each spoke about their progression as Christians. They also provided their prospective of how the church can retain teenagers.The teen panel for March will include Emily Bass, Ravin Brown and Malik Hobbs. Each of them will discuss the challenges of living with Sickle Cell Anemia. Ravin and Malik are currently attending college.On March 5, 2017 Ms Milner brings two talented 19 year old ministers to dicuss Methods of Ministry. Her guest include Min. Demetrius Gunn, Youth Pastor Min. Cecil Clardy and Antonio T- Made Taylor, host of Turn Up.Antonio T- Made Taylor and Ms. Milner will outline the qualifications for securing the job as teen host.The teen host must tape a 3 - 5 minute video presentation presenting a show idea, guest and format. The host must have a 3.0 GPA or will have 1 semester to improve their GPA. Minimum 2,5 GPA, They must be able to research topics they want to present. 3 final candidates will have the opportunity to co-host a show before the final candidate is chosen.Ms. Milner made this statement about her idea to incorporate a teen host into her format. It is important that youth be given a voice and the opportunity to choose their own topics.Antonio T-Made Taylor is an On-Air Personality and Owner/Operator of The Turn Up Show With T-Made And Friends which airs live in the Louisville market on 104.7FM. He is a Graduate of Seneca High School C/O 93 Where he was voted "Most Talented" upon Graduation and was awarded an Honorary Scholarship from Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority. Antonio studied Film and Communications at The Arts Institute Of Atlanta. He is the former host of Da Show TV and was a Producer at Def Jam Records under JO Brimm's Burn Unit Productions. He is also a self proclaimed Hip Hop Historian,Pan-African Studies, and Community Activist. In his spare time he loves to act working as a thespian who prefers scripts around social content and historical events. He is married to Nyree layton-Taylor of Louisville, Ky. and has two sons and one step daughter.Cecil Clardy, III is a thinker, speaker, motivator and preacher of the Gospel whose heart is fulfilled by seeing people maximize God and their purpose.It was at the age of 16 when Cecil Clardy, III accepted his call to the ministry. Hurt by his past life, he gave his all into what God called him to do. Later, at the age of 19, he preached his initial sermon at St. Stephen Baptist Church. He is currently a youth minister at Harrods Creek Baptist Church and has published his first book, Natura, in late 2016. He even has a bangin' rap song out called Drink and continues to inspire through his truth and act.Demetrius Gunn is a singer/piano player for God's Chosen Ones Quartet. He is 19 years old and graduated from Western High School Governors School for the Arts.(Auburn Michigan}Demetrius is currently studying sociology at Simmons Bible College.