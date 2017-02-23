A Throwback from The Future Turns Retro Gaming Into Art 1 2 3 4 Retro Artcade Handheld Emulator Face Retro Artcade Handheld Emulator Rear Retro Artcade Handheld Emulator Logo Retro Artcade Handheld Emulator Block LAKE FOREST, Calif. - March 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Emulator gaming systems today are everywhere. This Lake Forest inventor makes modern retro cool again! Born in an era of gaming founded in plastic and wood veneers, a Lake Forest craftsman incorporates modern fabrication, with 70s style, to build beautiful hard wood handheld gaming devices luxurious to the touch.



In a world where everything old is new again, consumers want a modern experience. David Johnson, inventor of the Retro Artcade, realized this when he reinvented the retro gaming experience in his home studio leveraging modern micro fabrication tools including a CNC mill, 3D printer and a Laser cutter. He started from scratch to create a device from all fine materials including Brass, Aluminum and Fine hard woods. The end result is a sleek modern retro gaming device that even your dad could appreciate!



David stated "the new generation of micro-desktop tools are able to perform tasks traditionally reserved for industrial equipment" And "to best use them, I design everything in Fusion360, virtually, before I ever use any materials.". The current product design is the result of many iterations of CNC milled and 3D printed prototypes. He went on to say, "The quality and finish of the product beautifully reflects the style of the 70's" he went on to elaborate, "It's simple and elegant in a world of complex – it's hand-made retro art".



The Retro Artcade is currently running a Kickstarter campaign to fund manufacturing expenses, those that are interested can head over to the Kickstarter page at:



Diy Engineering is an online content creator and YouTube channel which makes and shares the development process of product prototypes with their growing audience of engaged makers and engineers. More details and information can be found at their website



