News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Behavioral Concepts, Inc. (BCI) sponsors HMEA Autism Resource Central's 2017 5k Run and Walk
"The Autism Resource Centrals's run/walk is our signature event for Autism Awareness month," said Dr. Jeff Robinson, BCI founder and director. "Beyond this donation, we will also be hosting the 'Kids Corner' booth where children can take part in fun, interactive activities before, during and after the run."
BCI will also field a team of runners and walkers helping to raise money for Autism Resource Central.
Located at 71 Sterling Street in West Boylston, Massachusetts (508-835-4278)
"With one in 68 births resulting in an autism diagnosis, the need for The Resource Center grows every year," said Robinson. "We're delighted to help and encourage other companies and individuals to help support this invaluable resource for the community."
For more information about HMEA Autism Resource Central at autismresourcecentral.org. For sponsorship information, call 508-835-4278.
About Behavioral Concepts, Inc. (BCI)
Founded in 2002, BCI provides educational, behavioral, consultative and assessment services to children with autism and their families. These services are based on the principles of Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) and are tailored to meet the unique needs of our clients. It's BCI's goal to maximize individual potential, increase independence and enhance our clients' quality of life within their home, school and community.
BCI provides center- and home-based services through health insurance and is an approved provider of Specialty ABA Services for Early Intervention in Central Massachusetts. BCI's main care center, located at 345A Greenwood Street in Worcester, Massachusetts, offers intensive treatment for young children aged 3 to 6 years of age, an after-school program for all school aged children and a weekend social skills program. BCI offers similar services at a second location at 207 Authority Drive in Fitchburg, Mass. BCI also provides in-home services within a one-hour radius of Worcester.
For complete information, visit http://bciaba.com or to arrange a consultation with a BCI clinician, please call (508) 363-0200.
Contact
Steve Dubin
***@prworkzone.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse