 
News By Tag
* Children With Autism
* Autism Resource Central
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Education
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Worcester
  Massachusetts
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
28272625242322


Behavioral Concepts, Inc. (BCI) sponsors HMEA Autism Resource Central's 2017 5k Run and Walk

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Children With Autism
* Autism Resource Central

Industry:
* Education

Location:
* Worcester - Massachusetts - US

Subject:
* Sponsorships

WORCESTER, Mass. - Feb. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Behavioral Concepts, Inc. (BCI), a company of behavioral clinicians specializing in the care of children with autism in Central Massachusetts, will once again be a major sponsor of the 5K Run & Walk for Autism Acceptance to benefit HMEA's Autism Resource Central in West Boylston, MA. BCI contributed $7,500 to the annual run/walk, which will take place on Saturday, April 29 at DCR's Lake Park in Worcester.

"The Autism Resource Centrals's run/walk is our signature event for Autism Awareness month," said Dr. Jeff Robinson, BCI founder and director. "Beyond this donation, we will also be hosting the 'Kids Corner' booth where children can take part in fun, interactive activities before, during and after the run."

BCI will also field a team of runners and walkers helping to raise money for Autism Resource Central.

Located at 71 Sterling Street in West Boylston, Massachusetts (508-835-4278), HMEA Autism Resource Central of Central Massachusetts is a non-profit organization that serves as an information and referral service for children and families affected by disorders within the Autism Spectrum; Autism, PDD NOS and Asperger's. Annually, Autism Resource Central supports the needs of more than 3,000 families in Central Massachusetts.

"With one in 68 births resulting in an autism diagnosis, the need for The Resource Center grows every year," said Robinson. "We're delighted to help and encourage other companies and individuals to help support this invaluable resource for the community."

For more information about HMEA Autism Resource Central at autismresourcecentral.org. For sponsorship information, call 508-835-4278.

About Behavioral Concepts, Inc. (BCI)

Founded in 2002, BCI provides educational, behavioral, consultative and assessment services to children with autism and their families. These services are based on the principles of Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) and are tailored to meet the unique needs of our clients. It's BCI's goal to maximize individual potential, increase independence and enhance our clients' quality of life within their home, school and community.

BCI provides center- and home-based services through health insurance and is an approved provider of Specialty ABA Services for Early Intervention in Central Massachusetts. BCI's main care center, located at 345A Greenwood Street in Worcester, Massachusetts, offers  intensive treatment for young children aged 3 to 6 years of age, an after-school program for all school aged children and a weekend social skills program. BCI offers similar services at a second location at 207 Authority Drive in Fitchburg, Mass. BCI also provides in-home services within a one-hour radius of Worcester.

For complete information, visit http://bciaba.com or to arrange a consultation with a BCI clinician, please call (508) 363-0200.

Contact
Steve Dubin
***@prworkzone.com
End
Source:Behavioral Concepts, Inc.
Email:***@prworkzone.com Email Verified
Tags:Children With Autism, Autism Resource Central
Industry:Education
Location:Worcester - Massachusetts - United States
Subject:Sponsorships
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
PR Works News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 28, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share