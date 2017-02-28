 
Nearly $3 Million in Sales and Decades of Classics Power Carlisle Auctions in Lakeland

All-Time High Bidders and Unique Consignments Pack the Winter AutoFest Auction Arena
 
 
LAKELAND, Fla. - Feb. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Carlisle Auctions has been moving cars across central Florida auction blocks for half a decade and following its most recent offering as part of Winter AutoFest in Lakeland, results show that the Carlisle Auctions brand and its widely popular events are here to stay!  For two days, February 24-25 at the SUN n' FUN Campus, a small army of Carlisle Auctions' staffers played host to over 400 classics and thousands of enthusiasts.  The auction, as has been the case with EVERY Carlisle Auction, not just those in Florida, was a smashing success.

The auction commenced just after 10 a.m. on Friday the 24th with the first of what appeared to be nearly 100 years of automotive history crossing the block.  In addition to classic cars and trucks, merchandise and memorabilia were made available too.  As the transactions keep the auction team and bidders busy, the day 1 high seller brought in $42,800.  This top ride was a 1935 Auburn Boat Tail Speedster replica and was ultimately the 5th highest selling car of the entire weekend.

As Friday transitioned into Saturday, the auction's heavy hitting consignments made their way into the arena.  Top selling cars included a 1936 Auburn 850Y Supercharged Convertible ($107,800), 2015 Dodge Challenger Hellcat ($56,800), 1965 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe ($51,200) and a 1962 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible ($51,300).  Of those four, plus the previously referenced Speedster, the top five cars totaled $309,900.  All sales totals include applicable fees.

One of the best parts about the auction overall wasn't the fact that over 400 cars crossed the block or even the nearly $3 million in sales, it was the increased bidder totals.  While anyone who registers to consign with Carlisle Auctions is also granted a bidder pass, hundreds more paid $100 each to be part of the fun and take their chance at owning their first or next classic car.  This enthusiasm assured that the 2017 Winter AutoFest auction was the best-ever from a participation stand point and ranks within the top 5 all-time for Carlisle Auctions within the Sunshine State.

With the Winter AutoFest auction in the bag, Carlisle Auctions turns its attention to its first Pennsylvania based auction of 2017.  The Carlisle Auctions team is back in action for three jam packed days at the Carlisle Expo Center as part of Spring Carlisle.  The newly expanded three-day offering runs April 20-22 and the ability to register as a bidder or consign a car to the auction is available now.  Complete details on how to get involved, plus full auction results from Winter AutoFest can be found at www.CarlisleAuctions.com or by calling 717-960-6400.

Michael Garland
Source:Carlisle Auctions
