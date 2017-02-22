 

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
28272625242322

March 3rd Women Entrepreneurs Including Veterans Will Inspire Texas A&M University Students to Create their Own Legacies though Business Ventures

Students will see intersectionality of entrepreneurship plus passion toward solving social problems on unique all-woman panel at SCOLA Conference on campus
 
1 2
Women entrepreneurs sharing wisdom on business panel
Women entrepreneurs sharing wisdom on business panel
COLLEGE STATION, Texas - Feb. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Gracefully Global Group LLC [www.gracefullyglobal.com], an award-winning, educational publishing firm, announces that founder and Air Force veteran Graciela Tiscareno-Sato will be serving students at Texas A & M University on Friday, March 3rd. Ms. ​Tiscareno-Sato will moderate a unique all-woman panel focused on entrepreneurship that will feature these business owners:

Nikki Thompson Frazier, Founder of Michigan's Sweet Encounter Bakery Café - a gourmet café specializing in scrumptious, made-from-scratch, gluten-free, soy-free, peanut-free and vegan desserts. [www.sweetencounterbakery.com]

U.S. Navy veteran Elizabeth "Liz" Perez-Halperin, President & Founder of GC Green, Inc. – an energy and water conservation, construction and consulting firm focusing on projects that build sustainable cities, drive economic development and make a positive impact within disadvantaged communities. [www.gcgreen.com]

Roxanne Longoria '06, CEO & Founder of URevolution, a diversity consulting firm focused on positive collective impact through educational development and intentional partnerships to uplift entire communities. [www.urevolution.org]

The SCOLA conference theme is "Building a Legacy." Those who have registered and attend the Friday afternoon panel (titled "Social Entrepreneurship: Building Businesses that Matter") will be inspired to learn how in building successful businesses to positively impact their communities, these ladies are also building their legacies. Students will be encouraged to actively explore the possible intersections between their own academic degrees and business acumen, to create businesses in the future instead of waiting for jobs to appear.

Follow these founders and businesses on Twitter at:

Graciela: @GraceTiscareno and @GracefullyGlbal

Elizabeth: @GCGreenVets1st

Nikki: @sweetencounterb

Roxanne: @RoxanneLongoria

Follow the student organizers' conference tweets at @tamu_scola and event hashtag #SCOLA17, March 3rd – 5th to stay in the loop.

About Gracefully Global Group LLC

Gracefully Global Groupis the premiere independent publisher of positive media images and case studies from the Latino community in book, eBook and live presentation formats. The company is certified by the Small Business Administration as an 8a firm and as a Woman-Owned Small Business to serve federal agencies. The firm's first book in the Latinnovating (978-0-9834760-0-9) series received three honors at the International Latino Book Awards in New York City when it debuted, for its unique focus on showcasing Latino-led innovation and entrepreneurship in the green economy. Using educational literature, the firm helps organizations and corporations with diversity and inclusion initiatives reaching out to veteran and Latino communities with a creative blend of literature, multicultural marketing and public speaking offerings. Its mission is to "create literature that showcases the positive contributions of Latino Americans in the USA." http://www.gracefullyglobal.com/commerce

Contact
Ms.Tiscareno-Sato(3/1 to 3/5);tel (510) 542-9449
Ms.Longoria (2/28 to 3/6); tel (210) 857-2126
***@gracefullyglobal.com

Photos:
https://www.prlog.org/12623112/1
https://www.prlog.org/12623112/2
End
Gracefully Global Group LLC PRs



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share