Country(s)
Industry News
March 3rd Women Entrepreneurs Including Veterans Will Inspire Texas A&M University Students to Create their Own Legacies though Business Ventures
Students will see intersectionality of entrepreneurship plus passion toward solving social problems on unique all-woman panel at SCOLA Conference on campus
Nikki Thompson Frazier, Founder of Michigan's Sweet Encounter Bakery Café - a gourmet café specializing in scrumptious, made-from-scratch, gluten-free, soy-free, peanut-free and vegan desserts. [www.sweetencounterbakery.com]
U.S. Navy veteran Elizabeth "Liz" Perez-Halperin, President & Founder of GC Green, Inc. – an energy and water conservation, construction and consulting firm focusing on projects that build sustainable cities, drive economic development and make a positive impact within disadvantaged communities. [www.gcgreen.com]
Roxanne Longoria '06, CEO & Founder of URevolution, a diversity consulting firm focused on positive collective impact through educational development and intentional partnerships to uplift entire communities. [www.urevolution.org]
The SCOLA conference theme is "Building a Legacy." Those who have registered and attend the Friday afternoon panel (titled "Social Entrepreneurship:
Follow these founders and businesses on Twitter at:
Graciela: @GraceTiscareno and @GracefullyGlbal
Elizabeth: @GCGreenVets1st
Nikki: @sweetencounterb
Roxanne: @RoxanneLongoria
Follow the student organizers' conference tweets at @tamu_scola and event hashtag #SCOLA17, March 3rd – 5th to stay in the loop.
About Gracefully Global Group LLC
Gracefully Global Groupis the premiere independent publisher of positive media images and case studies from the Latino community in book, eBook and live presentation formats. The company is certified by the Small Business Administration as an 8a firm and as a Woman-Owned Small Business to serve federal agencies. The firm's first book in the Latinnovating (978-0-9834760-
Contact
Ms.Tiscareno-
Ms.Longoria (2/28 to 3/6); tel (210) 857-2126
***@gracefullyglobal.com
Photos:
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse