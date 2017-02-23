News By Tag
What Is An American? The 13th Annual 72 Hour Shootout
Registration has officially opened for the Film Lab's 13th annual 72 Hour Shootout filmmaking competition, celebrating and empowering voices and stories too often marginalized by mainstream media
Registered competitors gain access to nearly a year's worth of free programming ranging from filmmaking how-to workshops to networking events. The next event, moderated by Film Lab's Renee Lasher, will take place in mid-March at the Time Warner Center in New York City. In the Shootout, teams compete for film festival and television exhibition, mentorship from top executives at major networks, such as ABC and NBC, cash, and other prizes. The top ten films have the chance to screen their films at the prestigious Asian American International Film Festival, the only festival of its kind on the East Coast. Teams also have an extended time period within which to submit a television version of their Shootout film for possible televised showcase by the Film Lab's new production arm AAFL TV, for a special spring Shootout TV series on CrossingsTV (Time Warner Cable, Xfinity, etc.). Judges already confirmed include Marci Phillips (Executive Director of Casting for ABC Primetime), award-winning filmmaker Tami Gold, Michelle Sugihara (Executive Director of the Coalition of Asian Pacifics in Entertainment)
The Shootout creates opportunities for filmmakers of color and women, particularly Asian Americans, to demonstrate their talent, gain exposure in the entertainment industry and create positive significant impact on the visibility of Asian and Asian American stories and characters in film and television. One of the Shootout requirements is that at least one key production member (e.g., director, producer or writer) and a principal actor from each team must be of Asian descent. The competition is also a perfect way for filmmakers, actors, writers, directors, editors, and "newbies" to learn, test their abilities and teamwork without any significant financial or time commitment.
About the Asian American Film Lab
The Film Lab is a non-profit 501(c)(3) headquartered in New York City that has been dedicated to the promotion and support of gender and ethnic diversity in media since 1998. The Film Lab accomplishes that goal in three ways: (1) education; (2) outreach and support; and (3) film, television and online entertainment production.
Education – The Film Lab runs monthly events that are open to the public ranging from screenings to seminars to Q&As, all designed to increase awareness of the current state of diversity in media and to provide audiences with the tools and motivation to effectuate positive social change through entertainment.
Outreach-Support – The Film Lab runs various programs ranging from the famous 72 Hour Shootout filmmaking competition to filmmaking how-to workshops to networking parties, all of which work to connect people of color, particularly Asian Americans, and mainstream media executives and to create mentorship and distribution opportunities for people creating diverse works. The 72 Hour Shootout filmmaking competition is arguably the Film Lab's most important annual event; bringing together A-list judges and established and aspiring filmmakers across the globe. People of all colors, backgrounds, religions, and cultures with a common goal: to battle inequality through creativity; to promote gender and ethnic diversity through entertainment;
Production – The Film Lab produces media with positive and prolific perceptions of women and people of color. The TV series, Film Lab Presents, hosted by Jennifer Betit Yen, currently airs on CrossingsTV (Time Warner Cable & Xfinity). We also have an online channel, AAFL TV, to which viewers can subscribe to for free at youtube.com/
The Film Lab management team consists of Jennifer Betit Yen (President and Board Member, founder of AAFL TV Production Arm), Chloe Jenkins (Treasurer, Grants & Fundraising)
Cici Chu and Renee Lasher Shootout Co-Coordinators
