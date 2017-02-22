Geoclima achieves AHRI WCCL Certification

TMH - Geoclima Turbomiser water cooled chiller

Contact

Geoclima

***@geoclima.com Geoclima

End

-- Italian chiller manufacturer, an assurance of the product's performance, for the water cooled range of products as an Original Equipment Manufacturer.Withcustomers and end-users are assured that Geoclima Water Cooled Chillers will perform in accordance with the performance values declared in the technical documentation and in the selection software Geoselectool. In fact, although it is not mandatory, AHRI certification is worldwide considered to be the major standard and the most trusted source of performance certification for heating, air conditioning, water heating and commercial refrigeration equipment. It is often a specified requirement by Consulting Engineers, Building Owners and Contractors everywhere, from Australia to the USA." said Paolo Ferraris, President of Geoclima. "".On-site testing was carried out by CETIAT, an independent laboratory under contract to AHRI, at Geoclima's test centre. Tests were carried out on both small and high capacity water cooled Turbomiser and scroll chillers – as samples of the complete Geoclima water-cooled chillers range – that were tested at part load and full load capacity. To find AHRI Certified® products go to www.ahridirectory.org.With sales offices and production in Italy, Russia, Thailand and Australia, the company is currently branching out to the USA and AHRI WCCL certification makes Geoclima a trust-worthy brand and a reliable partner for customers worldwide.is an Italian company with more than 20 years of experience in the HVAC sector, specialized in the design and production of non-standard chillers for applications in air conditioning and refrigeration systems, with particular attention to quality and the environment.Established in 1994 in Italy, Geoclima has continued to expand worldwide and it is now present in Italy, Russia, Thailand and Australia and a new sales office in the USA is coming in 2017. Geoclima group also includes companies specialized in production of AHUs, heat exchangers and flanges. This presence in different countries and in different areas of HVAC makes it possible for Geoclima to provide complete service and turnkey solutions.For more information, visit www.geoclima.com or send an email to info@geoclima.comis the trusted mark of performance assurance for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and commercial refrigeration equipment.