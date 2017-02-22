 
President Of Cornerstone Dynamics, Adriana Girdler To Be Keynote Speaker At 2017 Mompreneur Awards

Canada's Chief Efficiency Expert set to hit the stage at this years Mompreneurs® Conference and Awards
 
 
TORONTO - Feb. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Bringing her expertise to the stage, Adriana Girdler, President of CornerStone Dynamics and Canada's Chief Efficiency Expert will be offering her Mindful Productivity tips at the 2017 Mompreneur® Conference and Awards on Friday, March 3rd at 12:30pm.

A veteran in the entrepreneurial world, Adriana will not only be enlightening the business crowd on how to maximize your time without impacting your business productivity but will be showcasing her Visual Vision Workbook (https://cornerstone-dynamics-2.myshopify.com/collections/all/products/the-visual-vision-doodle-book-business-edition) during her interactive keynote. The Visual Vision Workbook is a guided doodle book to help you envision your life, your goals (personal and business), your values and your next steps to achieving the business, and life, you want.

Adriana explains that working through her exercises not only increases productivity, but helps you take the time to look inward and ask deeper questions about what you want to achieve and have in your life, specifically, rather than superficial or generic 'wants' like a big house, a vacation, more time with family; it makes you drill down to what kind of house, where you want to go, what you want to do with your time, and then once you know, you can back engineer a plan for how you will get there. This can then be transferred and applied to your business goals. "The Workbook is a focused way to ignite your creative side, which in turn, opens the door to thinking out of the box and to new innovative ideas, something all businesses strive for," says Adriana.

The National Mompreneurs® Conference combines 2 days of education, inspiration, connections, and insights for women entrepreneurs across Canada, featuring practical and informative presentations by industry experts, panel discussions on topics relevant to today's shifting marketplace, and interactive stations for networking, connecting, and business-building. The event also includes the Awards Ceremony for the 2017 Mompreneur® Awards (http://themompreneur.com/award/), where winners are announced, and Mompreneur businesses from across Canada are recognized.

For more information on Adriana Girdler or to learn more about productivity, please visit:

http://www.cornerstonedynamics.com/

For more details on the National Mompreneurs® Conference, please visit: http://themompreneur.com/conference/

To interview Adriana for commentary on business productivity and efficiency tips, visual visioning and heart-based coaching, please contact:

Rania Walker, Media Relations, Front Door PR

416.258.8953

rania@FrontDoorPR.com

- 30 –

ABOUT CORNERSTONE DYNAMICS:

CornerStone Dynamics is a leading business efficiency company. Founded in 2008 by Adriana Girdler, their focus is on helping corporations work smarter and improve productivity.CSD's professionals are specialists in visioning program creation, heart-based professional coaching, strategic guidance and facilitation. Drawing from LEAN Six-Sigma Master Black Belt certification with project management credentials, the CSD team shares a common passion for creating more productive, creative, cohesive and inspired workplaces. They emphasize forging stronger, more efficient individuals and teams that make the leap from surviving to thriving, with expert agility; all with the vision of building a stronger company. For more information, visit www.cornerstonedynamics.com

ABOUT ADRIANA GIRDLER, CET, PMP:

Adriana is an executive coach, professional speaker, facilitator and author of The SparkShift Series, The Visual Visioning Doodle Book and The Visual Vision Statement Workbook Book, Business Edition. As President of CornerStone Dynamics, Adriana Girdler is one of Canada's prominent business efficiency experts—helping both individuals and businesses do what they do, only better. She is a certified master black belt lean six sigma with over 20 years' experience improving how companies work. She also holds both PMP (project management professional) and CET (certified engineering technologist) designations. She has been interviewed in The Globe and Mail, is a Huffington Post Contributor and has been featured in numerous industry magazines, on Newtalk 1010, Sirius XM, Global News and 680News and CH Morning LIVE. Adriana loves what she does and is passionate about improvement and efficiency in both people and organizations. Connect with her @AdrianaGirdler

