Stemedica International Discovers Connection between Gut Microbiome and Alzheimer's Disease (AD)
Peer-reviewed Research Published in Nature's "Scientific Reports"
LAUSANNE, Switzerland - Feb. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- A groundbreaking scientific article titled "Reduction of Abeta amyloid pathology in APPPS1 transgenic mice in the absence of gut microbiota" was published 8 February 2017 in Scientific Reports, a Nature Research journal. The preclinical research was conducted at École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL) in Switzerland, the University Hospital in Geneva and the Food for Health Science Centre in Lund, Sweden.
This research strongly argues towards a microbial involvement in cerebral Abeta amyloidosis, the main neuropathological hallmark of Alzheimer's disease. Taoufiq Harach, Ph.D., first author of the study says, "Our pre-clinical data using a germ-free model of Alzheimer's disease clearly shows that the progression of the pathology is delayed in mice without gastrointestinal microbiota. Our results using colonization of diseased mice lacking gut microbiota further support that specific microbes are involved in the development of Alzheimer's disease."
Tristan Bolmont, Ph.D., Chief Scientist at Stemedica International, led the research effort. "Our preclinical data strongly support the recent notion that gastro-intestinal microbiota is involved in the development of several brain disorders including Alzheimer's disease, and is consistent with the view that the gut microbes contribute to neurological disorders beyond diabetes and obesity." says Dr. Bolmont.
The full article can be found here.
This article has had over 8000 page views since publishing and is ranked in the top 20 (99th percentile) for tracked articles of a similar age in Scientific Reports. In addition, this 'hot topic' was recently covered by http://www.alzforum.org/
Stemedica International is conducting a Phase IIa clinical trial using its proprietary mesenchymal stem cells to treat mild to moderate dementia due to Alzheimer's disease. The University of California, Irvine is actively recruiting for this clinical trial. More information about this important clinical trial including enrollment details, can be found here.
About Stemedica International S.A.
Stemedica International S.A. is a biotechnology company that develops therapeutic applications for the treatment and prevention of Alzheimer's disease. The company is a subsidiary of Stemedica Cell Technologies, Inc., a global biotechnology company that manufactures adult allogeneic stem cells. Stemedica International has the worldwide rights to manufacture and distribute its parent company's allogeneic, ischemia-tolerant mesenchymal stem cell (itMSC) and ischemia-tolerant neural stem cell (itNSC) lines and stem cell factors for Alzheimer's disease. The company also has Swissmedic licenses to import, export and distribute Stemedica Cell Technologies' cell lines worldwide for human use in approved clinical trials. Manufactured in compliance with cGMP standards, the stem cell lines have a unique, proprietary technology based on the expansion of cells in constant hypoxia, which provides critical benefits in terms of safety, efficacy and scalability. For more information, visit www.stemedica-
About Stemedica Cell Technologies Inc.
Stemedica Cell Technologies Inc. is a global biopharmaceutical company that manufactures best-in-class allogeneic adult stem cells and stem cell factors. The company is a government licensed manufacturer of cGMP, clinical-grade stem cells currently used in the USA in clinical trials and has FDA Investigational New Drug approvals for acute myocardial infarction, chronic heart failure, cutaneous photoaging, ischemic stroke, Alzheimer's disease and traumatic brain injury. Stemedica's products are also used on a worldwide basis by research institutions and hospitals for pre-clinical and clinical (human) trials. Stemedica is currently developing additional clinical trials for other medical indications using adult, allogeneic stems cell under the auspices of the FDA and other international regulatory institutions. The company is headquartered in San Diego, California, and can be found online at www.stemedica.com.
