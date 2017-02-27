 
News By Tag
* Submissive
* Lori Jean
* Ned Euphorya
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Music
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Eugene
  Oregon
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
28272625242322


Most of Submissive Tracks to iTunes

Fallen into the Creases of a Flower to Overcome Loss of a Child
 
 
Lori Jean Finnila
Lori Jean Finnila
EUGENE, Ore. - Feb. 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Lori Jean being one of the profound submissive artists brings you club songs for your enjoyment aiming toward the hero of sensuality of Portugal and Spain and inspired by acclaimed French artist, Ned Euphorya. Being lost in a sense of sensuality, all the way back to Aunt Bet in grade school when she was shown the flower Lilly of the Valley, a sort of sentiment came to her where the flower is bloomed once a year on Mother's Day – reminding her of the significance of love and the first time she felt she felt it through Aunt Bet, tears came to her eyes one night signifying all this and her connection to pain from her lost unborn child not too many years later in high school, "My Lilly in the Valley" was born with a form of pop, rhythm, and synths as well as "My Most" where she learned to fall blindly into arms for love and EDM "Dance with Me" if you dare. I'll leave the rest for the imagination. Songs have been published digitally and watch for them distributed to some of your favorite digital networks through Lori's ancestral ground of Finland from Music Kickup – the same distributor as the highly rated "There's a Way Through" at iTunes, Spotify, Googleplay, Shazam and more.


For press contact Lori Finnila at ljpworks@outlook.com.

Artist EPK for promotional purposes at http://www.artistecard.com/lorijean.

Songs at SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/lori-jean-230919722/sets/club-songs-by-lori-jean-1
http://www.reverbnation.com/nedeuphorya

Contact
Lori Finnila
***@outlook.com
End
Source:
Email:***@outlook.com Email Verified
Tags:Submissive, Lori Jean, Ned Euphorya
Industry:Music
Location:Eugene - Oregon - United States
Subject:Features
Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Feb 27, 2017
Lori Finnila PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 27, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share