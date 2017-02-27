Most of Submissive Tracks to iTunes

EUGENE, Ore.
- Feb. 27, 2017
- PRLog
-- Lori Jean being one of the profound submissive artists brings you club songs for your enjoyment aiming toward the hero of sensuality of Portugal and Spain and inspired by acclaimed French artist, Ned Euphorya. Being lost in a sense of sensuality, all the way back to Aunt Bet in grade school when she was shown the flower Lilly of the Valley, a sort of sentiment came to her where the flower is bloomed once a year on Mother's Day – reminding her of the significance of love and the first time she felt she felt it through Aunt Bet, tears came to her eyes one night signifying all this and her connection to pain from her lost unborn child not too many years later in high school, "My Lilly in the Valley" was born with a form of pop, rhythm, and synths as well as "My Most" where she learned to fall blindly into arms for love and EDM "Dance with Me" if you dare. I'll leave the rest for the imagination. Songs have been published digitally and watch for them distributed to some of your favorite digital networks through Lori's ancestral ground of Finland from Music Kickup – the same distributor as the highly rated "There's a Way Through" at iTunes, Spotify, Googleplay, Shazam and more.
For press contact Lori Finnila at ljpworks@outlook.com.
Artist EPK for promotional purposes at http://www.artistecard.com/lorijean
.
Songs at SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/
lori-jean-230919722/
sets/club-songs-
by-lori-jean-
1
http://www.reverbnation.com/
nedeuphorya