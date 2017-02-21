 
Industry News





February 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
27262524232221


Google AdWords PPC Optimization – Display URL Expansion

For Google AdWords Pay-Per-Click campaigns you can expand the Display URL with keywords and calls to action to boost click-through and conversion rates. In this article we show you how to optimize a campaign with Display URL optimization.
 
 
Google AdWords Display URL Expansion
Google AdWords Display URL Expansion
 
ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Feb. 27, 2017 - PRLog -- For Google AdWords Pay-Per-Click campaigns you can expand the Display URL with keywords and calls to action to boost click-through and conversion rates. In this article Web Site Optimization shows you how to optimize a Call Only campaign with Display URL optimization.

Display versus Verification URL

In Google Adwords, the Display URL is what is shown in your text ad. It must include the "root" domain of your verification URL, but does not need a web page at the URL address. The verification URL is the web page that Google checks to make sure the phone number in your ad matches the web site.

Display URL Optimization

One method we've found that works well is to first test and find your best "naked" text ad which has the highest conversion rate (and/or CTR) without an expanded Display URL (see Figure 2). Take that ad text and add an expanded Display URL using keywords or a call to action (like "/Book-Now" or "/Free-Consult"). In our case we added "/Book-Your-Taxi" to our root domain.

Conclusion

You can boost your conversion rates using Display URL optimization. By adding a call to action to a Display URL, we improved conversion rates by more than 10%.

Click here for full article with examples and illustrations:
http://www.websiteoptimization.com/speed/tweak/ppc-displa...

About Website Optimization:

Website Optimization provides services and techniques to improve web site performance: boosting search engine visibility for more traffic, increasing conversion rates to maximize leads and profits, revving up site speed to retain users. http://www.websiteoptimization.com/

