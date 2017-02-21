News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Google AdWords PPC Optimization – Display URL Expansion
For Google AdWords Pay-Per-Click campaigns you can expand the Display URL with keywords and calls to action to boost click-through and conversion rates. In this article we show you how to optimize a campaign with Display URL optimization.
Display versus Verification URL
In Google Adwords, the Display URL is what is shown in your text ad. It must include the "root" domain of your verification URL, but does not need a web page at the URL address. The verification URL is the web page that Google checks to make sure the phone number in your ad matches the web site.
Display URL Optimization
One method we've found that works well is to first test and find your best "naked" text ad which has the highest conversion rate (and/or CTR) without an expanded Display URL (see Figure 2). Take that ad text and add an expanded Display URL using keywords or a call to action (like "/Book-Now" or "/Free-Consult")
Conclusion
You can boost your conversion rates using Display URL optimization. By adding a call to action to a Display URL, we improved conversion rates by more than 10%.
Click here for full article with examples and illustrations:
http://www.websiteoptimization.com/
About Website Optimization:
Website Optimization provides services and techniques to improve web site performance:
Contact
Matthew Hockin www.interactivemarketinginc.com
***@interactivemarketinginc.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse