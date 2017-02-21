News By Tag
Pilbara's Big Challenges Require A Really Tiny Solution
Global entrepreneur Andre Voskuil is used to having his hands full. He routinely circumnavigates the globe to assist his offices in countries like Australia in providing reliable solutions for resource extraction regions like the Pilbara.
"Mining companies have long operated with traditional methods to construct roads and infrastructure and attempting to mitigate dust. Our technology brings the industry into the 21st century with a sharp focus on quality, environment and cost" said Matthew Lee, Director of Australia Nanotech
The solutions offered by Australian Nanotech caught the eye of West Australia politician Julie Matheson who is more than familiar with the concerns of residents in a region she grew up in.
When Julie initially contacted Australian Nanotech, Voskuil was immediately impacted by the scope of the challenge, investing in a last minute flight to get on the ground in a very busy mining region to see what might be possible. It was during the initial visit that Voskuil questioned the size and scope of the project. "I had heard about the possible evacuation of a large part of Port Hedland and realized we could reduce the impact if we could get on the ground and evaluate the circumstances"
Julie Matheson has always been adamant she would find a solution "I wasn't prepared to sit by and wait for our Governments to do anything so I started doing my own research. Nanotech International has the technology, capability and Australian man power to provide the solution that the citizens of the region have been seeking for a long time".
In a recent follow up visit Australian Nanotech recently signed contracts for several trial projects with local government and mining corporations. The trials have created an opportunity to demonstrate a proven and environmentally sustainable technology that can bring relief to the residents of the region.
While Voskuil still remains somewhat in awe at the magnitude of the challenges he remains confident that the trials will prove out the solution. "Essentially the soil conditions and weather profile match very closely to the other regions we have worked in. In those areas we have been able to exceed client expectations. We look forward to partnering further with the governments and corporations in the region to reduce the negative impacts on the residents of Port Hedland and the broader region" added Voskuil.
