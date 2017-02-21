Country(s)
37th International Symposium on Forecasting, June 25-28, 2017 in Cairns, Australia
MEDFORD, Mass. - Feb. 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Integrating academic research into practical applications is one of the hallmarks of the annual International Symposium on Forecasting (ISF) being held this year, June 25-28 in Cairns, Australia. The ISF draws the world's top forecasting professionals and researchers, presenters and participants, to learn about and discuss cutting-edge developments in forecasting.
The premiere international conference on forecasting, the ISF encompasses a broad range of forecasting sectors. This year's event includes sessions on climate predictability, forecasting electricity demand, prediction of business cycles in real time, financial market volatility, forecast optimality, early warning signals, tourism forecasting, information technology trends, macroeconomic trends and the history of prediction science, among many others.
"The Symposium provides a platform for leading forecasting professionals to reveal their insights into the field. With a stimulating scientific program, plenty of networking opportunities, and a fun social program, ISF 2017 will be a memorable event. The City of Cairns warmly welcomes our participants and extends an invitation to explore the beauty of the Great Barrier Reef, Daintree Rain Forest and the north east coast of Australia," says Rob Hyndman, General Chair of ISF 2017, and Professor of Statistics at Monash University, Melbourne.
For the third time, the symposium will present the Clive Granger Memorial Keynote Address in honor of the 2003 Nobel Prize winner and late professor emeritus at the University of California. Professor Allan Timmermann, professor at University of California, San Diego, has been given the honor of delivering the address for ISF 2017.
Other notable speakers at this year's symposium include Brian Seaman, Walmart; Kerrie Mengersen, Queensland University of Technology; Dilek Onkal, Bilkent University; Pierre Pinson, Technical University of Denmark; Steven Sherwood, University of New South Wales.
In addition to a stellar line-up of academic speakers, we are introducing the ISF Forecasting in Practice Track to meet the professional development needs of business forecasting practitioners. Notable speakers from industry, including Amazon, Uber, Booking.com and GrandVision will present this unique program. Full Program details are available at https://forecasters.org/
The ISF would like to thank the generous support of our Sponsors. We thank them for their partnership and contribution to this event: Monash Business School, Elsevier, SAS, Australian Bureau of Statistics, Logility, John Galt and the Australian Centre of Excellence for Mathematical and Statistical Frontiers (ACEMS). For more information on sponsorship opportunities, contact the IIF directly (see contact information below).
Research conducted through the SAS Forecasting Research Grant program will also be presented at this year's conference. Awarded by the IIF with support from SAS, grants totaling $10,000 are given annually for research that advances the field of forecasting. The program is now in its fourteenth year.
Individuals and organizations are invited to submit abstracts for the conference through March 17. Discounted early registration rates for the ISF conference are available through April 14 for both IIF members and non-members. Special student rates are also available. Access online registration at https://forecasters.org/
For more information about the ISF 2017, see https://forecasters.org/
About the International Institute of Forecasters (IIF) - The International Institute of Forecasters, founded in 1981, is the preeminent organization for forecasting scholars and practitioners across the globe. The IIF is widely recognized for promoting best practices and advancing the field of forecasting through its workshops, its annual International Symposium on Forecasting, and its two publications, The International Journal of Forecasting and its journal for forecasting practitioner's Foresight: The International Journal of Applied Forecasting.
