Chukwuka Monye and other international resource persons as judge at the Harvard Business School

-- The Annual HBS Africa Business Conference aims at unlocking the potential of African economies. This year's theme "Partnering for Prosperity: Working Together for a Strong & Inclusive Africa" enabled the eggheads explore proven methods of collaboration amongst different actors, industries, sectors and nations.The conference created a forum for successful, innovative businesses and entrepreneurs that also acknowledged the state's role in fostering an environment conducive to meeting economic and social development objectives.As in previous years, the conference brought together over 1,500 people to Boston, from both Africa and the diaspora who are passionate about business opportunities in Africa.The conference featured highly inspirational content sessions and a new venture competition;which had Samuel Z. Alemayehu, Ed Brakeman, Stéphane Le Bouder, and Nigerian innovation strategist, Chukwuka Monye as judges. It also presented professional networking opportunities with current and future African business leaders.The New Venture Competition assessed the commercial merit and potential viability of proposed new ventures. The judges evaluated their potential for economic success and the likelihood of achieving it. Invaluable to the contestants was the constructive feedback they received from the judges. They were encouraged to always ensure that their business concepts are practical and sustainable, given the nature of the African business environment.DeShuna Spencer of Kweli TV, a US online content streaming service dedicated to the black community won the competition and the prize of $10,000. Ifeanyi Umejei and Emmanuel Ekwueme of ICE Commercial Power, which develops solar microgrids for Nigerian commercial users won the people's choice award and prize of $5,000.Chukwuka Monye who is also the Director General, DESG "Delta Economic Summit Group" has a repertoire of business engagements in the US ahead of him after this one. His success in international business consulting is a positive story for Nigeria, especially against the scourge of brain drain occasioned by the present Nigerian economic recession.for more information: