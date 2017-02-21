News By Tag
Support program for Entrepreneurs: Munich and Tel Aviv launch German-Israeli Growth Accelerator GIGA
3-month mentorship program for founders from Germany and Israel. Goal: German-Israeli start-ups. Joint initiative of: Consulate General of the State of Israel, Strascheg Center for Entrepreneurship, FOM College, supported by Google.
The aim of the joint initiative of the Strascheg Center for Entrepreneurship (SCE) of the Munich University of Applied Sciences, the FOM College, the Consulate General of the State of Israel and Google is to deepen the partnership between the two locations Munich and Tel Aviv. Both sides will benefit from the strengths of the other nation's partner. The participants make contacts with entrepreneurs from the other country. Especially for Germans this is a unique opportunity to get to know the start-up nation Israel, and to work with Israeli experts. For the Israeli side, it is particularly interesting to already consider the German and wider European market while developing the idea and to set up the German-Israeli start-up internationally from the outset.
„Israel's reputation as a 'Startup nation' stands synonymously an entrepreneurial spirit. Google has a superlative reputation for its IT innovation power. Bavaria is an internationally outstanding hub for technical innovation and the highest engineering skills. There is an extraordinary potential in the cooperation network between these two leading regions and Google, which we intend to use in our joint program. We are looking forward to the first edition of the German-Israeli Growth Accelerator, "explains Prof. Klaus Sailer, Managing Director of the SCE at the Munich University of Applied Sciences.
The teams work on solutions for their own ideas through a structured innovation process. In the program the participants will be accompanied and supported by experienced mentors from the Google and SCE network. Dr. Wieland Holfelder, Engineering Director and Site Lead of the Munich Development Center explains the support by Google with the own company history: "Google was founded in 1998 in a garage. Since then, the promotion of founders and startups has been part of the 'DNA' of our company. In the GIGA project, Munich and Tel Aviv combine two of the most important international centers for start-ups. Google is represented in both cities with its own strong engineering and entrepreneurship teams, so we are happy to support this new German-Israel start-up accelerator."
Online application for the program is now possible. Israeli and German students as well as young founders with a passion for entrepreneurship are welcome to apply.
In addition to the program, GIGA also covers the costs of travel and accommodation (MUC-TLV vice versa).
Further details and application:
About GIGA:
In the German-Israeli Growth Accelerator supported by Google (GIGA), entrepreneurs from Israel and Germany jointly develop ideas and solutions in innovation-driven business areas. GIGA is organized and implemented by the Strascheg Center for Entrepreneurship (SCE) of the University of Munich, the FOM College and the Consulate General of the State of Israel. The project is financed by Google Germany and the Consulate General of the State of Israel.
Strascheg Center for Entrepreneurship (SCE):
The Strascheg Center for Entrepreneurship (SCE) of the Munich University of Applied Sciences offers training and research programs in the field of entrepreneurship, and encourages innovation processes and the development of entrepreneurial personalities. SCE supports business start-ups from science and guides young businesses from idea development to marketable innovation. In this way SCE actively contributes to shaping the future of our society and to establishing a comprehensive start-up culture. SCE was founded in 2002 as an affiliated institute of the Munich University of Applied Sciences (MUAS). In July 2011 SCE and MUAS became one of the six EXIST Start-Up Universities in Germany. For further information visit http//www.sce.de.
FOM Hochschule:
Offering professionals the chance to gain a state-recognised university degree without having to give up work or restrict their professional activity – this has been the objective of FOM University of Applied Sciences (https://www.fom.de/
About Google Inc and Alphabet Inc.
Larry Page and Sergey Brin founded Google in September 1998. Since then, the company has grown to more than 50,000 employees worldwide, with a wide range of popular products and platforms like Search, Maps, Ads, Gmail, Android, Chrome, and YouTube. In October 2015, Alphabet became the parent holding company of Google. You can read more about Alphabet's mission here: https://abc.xyz/
About the Consulate General of the State of Israel for Southern Germany:
The Consulate General of the State of Israel opened its doors in Munich in September 2011. On November 10th 2015, the anniversary year of 50-year German-Israeli diplomatic relations, we celebrated the opening of the new and permanent building at the historical Karolinenplatz. The Consulate General is responsible for the southern German states of Bavaria, Baden-Wurttemberg, Hesse, Rhineland-Palatinate and Saarland. The work of the Consulate General concentrates on cooperation in the fields of education, science, innovation and integration.
Strascheg Center for Entrepreneurship (SCE)
***@sce.de
