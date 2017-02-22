Storage Made Easy appoints James Norman as UK Engineering Manager

Storage Made Easy has appointed senior employee James Norman as Engineering Manager at their Headquarters based in the UK.

-- Storage Made Easy (SME), the leading Enterprise File Fabric, has appointed a new Engineering Manager in the UK.James Norman takes up his new position and will be responsible for day to day operations in the UK engineering department and will work with Erik Joelsson SME's US Director of Engineering.James joined Storage Made Easy over a year ago in a senior engineering role. Strongly involved in all aspects of Storage Made Easy engineering and development, James will bring his deep knowledge and understanding of the company's solutions to his new role in addition to formal principles on agile development.James previously worked at Sony PlayStation for over 4 years, where he gained formal understanding of core engineering principles and methodologies. James has a first class honors degree in software engineering from Oxford Brookes University.Announcing the news Jim Liddle, CEO, said, "I'm pleased to announce this promotion for James. It is well deserved. He is a talented young man and brings a lot of energy, passion and focus to Storage Made Easy.Commenting on his appointment, James said, "Storage Made Easy is a great company to work for, and it's product offerings are very exciting. It's an honour to be part of SME's continued success, and help progress SME's engineering efforts to deliver products and services that customers continue to love and value".Storage Made Easy targets large Enterprises and Service Providers who require a 'joined up' solution that aims at the Cloud Security market as it relates to data. It also has a growing reputation as an enterprise class application for use with Object Storage solutions, delivering the last mile to end users.The Storage Made Easy Enterprise File Share and Sync Fabric enables IT to regain control of "cloud sprawl", unifying private and public file sharing into a single, converged storage infrastructure that can easily be managed and be used to set governance and audit controls.The SME solution offers a "blanket" that enterprises can privately apply to wrap around all their data: on premises, within a public cloud, or on a third party software vendors' cloud (SharePoint or SalesForce for example). Customers use SME for security, encryption, audit, and control as well as to provide a data unification platform.Storage Made Easy is the trading name of Vehera LTD.Follow us on Twitter @SMEStorage and visit us at www.StorageMadeEasy.com to learn more.