News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Raynatours.com includes a new category for upcoming tours
Rayna Tours continues to expand its product and service portfolio, adds a new section for the upcoming tours.
"As one of the world's most dynamic and futuristic cities and most significantly, the venue of EXPO 2020, visitors to Dubai can expect something new, exciting, and refreshing to experience every time around. At Rayna Tours, we always want our esteemed guests to enjoy the best of Dubai on their every visit. And the launch of this new category – aptly placed under the website's service section - is our team's ongoing efforts to improve the quality of our services while allowing our guests to remain abreast of what's new and up and coming in Dubai," said a spokesperson of Rayna Tours.
"Featuring high tech facilities and groundbreaking designs by award winning architects, all the attractions included in the list are the latest craze, quite certain to delight our loyal customer base. Along with detailed information sourced from the most authentic channels, each of the listings on this page comes with a high resolution image gallery which further offers convenient zoom and scroll functionalities."
Although the itinerary varies with different packages, all these upcoming tour packages will include pickup and drop facility, along with comfortable sightseeing options and tickets, wherever applicable. The itinerary of these packages can further be customized as per the guests' preferences.
To view or know more about Rayna Tours' Upcoming Tours section, visit https://www.raynatours.com/
About Rayna Tours and Travels
Rayna Tours, founded in 2006, is an ISO-certified destination management company with offices in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Pune (India). With over a decade of combined experienced in different facets of tours and travel industry, Rayna offers an advanced online reservation system with customized solutions and instant confirmation – all backed by a team of tour consultants with deep-rooted local knowledge and expertise.
Media Contact
Yogesh Bhawnani
+971 42087444
inquiry@raynatours.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse