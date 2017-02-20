Country(s)
Matthew Brickman Explains The #1 Reason Why Some Mediations Fail
Matthew Brickman of iMediate Inc. made a recent video update explaining why money, time and opportunity for divorcing couples to move forward is too often wasted and how one simple step can prevent a mediation from failing.
His full comments can be seen below:
https://www.youtube.com/
The discovery process is the exchange of documents and information of divorcing spouses related to their respective economic, financial, and personal situations -- including the extent of their property ownership, debt, and income. This exchange allows an arbitrator to decide how to fairly divide up
property and deal with divorce-related issues such as child support and spousal support.
He went on to say, "Now the parties must come up with more money to pay the attorneys to continue to communicate to try to settle on the clients behalf. If the attorneys are unable to negotiate a resolution the parties will have to return to mediation prior to seeing a judge for trial which costs them additional mediation and trial fees."
His final statements were, "You as the parties are the boss and you are hiring the employee (the attorney) to work for you. When you are asked to produce discovery, follow up and make sure your attorney is delivering your discovery to the other side."
About Matthew Brickman:
Matthew Brickman has been certified by the Supreme Court of Florida as a county civil family mediator who has worked in the 15th and 19th Judicial Circuit Courts since 2009 and 2006 respectively. He is also an appellate certified mediator who has mediated a variety of small claims, civil, and family cases that number in the hundreds.
