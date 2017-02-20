News By Tag
Solvents and Exposure Concerns Discussed in New Video
The IAQ Video Network releases another educational production about important environmental, health & safety (EHS) issues.
"One of the most common ways people are exposed to solvents is through inhalation, but solvents can also be absorbed through the skin or ingested," said Paul Cochrane, President of Cochrane and Associates and the IAQ Video Network. "In the home, there are a number of common materials, including cleaning products and personal care items, which could expose family members to these substances. Workers in numerous occupations also regularly utilize solvents. In fact, OSHA reports that millions of workers are exposed to solvents on a daily basis. Potential health effects from repeated exposures could range from liver and kidney damage to cancer."
This educational video was sponsored by a number of organizations and leading industry professionals that work to protect and enhance the public's health and safety. Sponsors include: EMSL Analytical, LA Testing, Clark Seif Clark, Zimmetry Environmental, VOETS and Healthy Indoors Magazine to name just a few.
The new video can be seen at: https://youtu.be/
To examine more than 480 other EHS and indoor air quality videos that have been viewed over 2,004,000 times or to join more than 2,515 subscribers of the IAQ Video Network's YouTube channel, please visit: www.youtube.com/
To learn more or to inquire about IAQ Video Network sponsorship opportunities, custom videos or rebranding existing videos for educational and marketing purposes, please visit www.cochraneassoc.com, email info@cochraneassoc.com or call (602) 510-3179.
About Cochrane & Associates, LLC & the IAQ Video Network
Cochrane & Associates is a business development, public relations and marketing firm that specializes in the environmental, industrial hygiene, HVAC, mold, remediation and indoor air quality industries. The company has worked with many of the industries' leading institutions and companies as it continues to be an innovator. They are also the driving force behind the IAQ Video Network which produces educational, association and corporate videos.
Contact
Cochrane & Associates, LLC
***@cochraneassoc.com
