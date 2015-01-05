 
Storm signs Pro Player Alex Harlley

Harlley after two years in the Pros returns to the Storm to play in the UPSL Pro Premier Division
 
 
ALEX HARLLEY
ALEX HARLLEY
 
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. - Feb. 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Santa Clarita Announces the signing of professional player Alex Harlley, who presently not playing under a contract.  Alex Harlley an ex Storm player from back in 2012 will now return to the Storm while waiting on an upcoming opportunity at the Professional level. Harlley arrived in the U.S. at age 18, the nephew of EPL'S Emmanuel Adebayor, looking for his opportunity to play soccer.  While he finished his final two years of high school at Rosamond High School, he tied or broke school records in most categories and won MVP awards and all-league honors. The team reached the playoffs following both seasons and won one CIF title. After graduation, he was recruited by NCAA Division I schools, particularly University of California, Irvine. However, he was ineligible to join a Division 1 school and eventually earned a full scholarship to Yavapai College. He was a standout at Yavapai College, tallying 22 goals and 17 assists in 23 matches during his only season with the team. In 2012, he was invited for a trial with VSI Tampa Bay FC of the USL Pro by head coach Matt Weston. He played in the NPSL for the Santa Clarita Storm (http://www.santaclaritastorm.net/) now of the United Premier Soccer League, (http://www.upslsoccer.com/) for four seasons from 2011 to 2014. In 2012, he tallied twelve assists and six goals for the club. He was first signed by the Silverbacks of the NASL after being spotted by Eric Wynalda (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Eric_Wynalda).[4]

On 5 March 2014 Harlley was signed by professional side Atlanta Silverbacks of the North American Soccer League. He made his professional debut on 10 May 2014 against the Fort Lauderdale Strikers. The Silverbacks lost the game 4-0 and Harlley was sent off with a red card.

On 5 January 2015, it was announced that Harlley had signed for the Pittsburgh Riverhounds of the USL.

Alex has already join the club in training and can catch his debut Saturday evening at 5:00pm at the Glendale Sports Complex 2200 Fern Lane, Glendale, Ca 91208. As the Storm, will face PSC Football Club in the UPSL Pro-Premier season opener.

Santa Clarita Storm is a city Sponsored Pro-Am Development soccer team. The Storm founded in 2006 in the Antelope Valley under the franchise name of Lancaster Rattlers a PDL team.  In 2011 The Storm moved to Santa Clarita and re-branded itself under the Futbol Club Santa Clarita – The Storm. After arriving in Santa Clarita, the Storm moved its affiliation to the United Premier Soccer League. for more informaiton on the Storm go to http://www.santaclaritastorm.net

Futbol Club Santa Clarita Storm
info@santaclaritastorm.com
Source:Futbol Club Santa Clarita
Page Updated Last on: Feb 26, 2017
