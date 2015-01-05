News By Tag
Storm signs Pro Player Alex Harlley
Harlley after two years in the Pros returns to the Storm to play in the UPSL Pro Premier Division
On 5 March 2014 Harlley was signed by professional side Atlanta Silverbacks of the North American Soccer League. He made his professional debut on 10 May 2014 against the Fort Lauderdale Strikers. The Silverbacks lost the game 4-0 and Harlley was sent off with a red card.
On 5 January 2015, it was announced that Harlley had signed for the Pittsburgh Riverhounds of the USL.
Alex has already join the club in training and can catch his debut Saturday evening at 5:00pm at the Glendale Sports Complex 2200 Fern Lane, Glendale, Ca 91208. As the Storm, will face PSC Football Club in the UPSL Pro-Premier season opener.
Santa Clarita Storm is a city Sponsored Pro-Am Development soccer team. The Storm founded in 2006 in the Antelope Valley under the franchise name of Lancaster Rattlers a PDL team. In 2011 The Storm moved to Santa Clarita and re-branded itself under the Futbol Club Santa Clarita – The Storm. After arriving in Santa Clarita, the Storm moved its affiliation to the United Premier Soccer League. for more informaiton on the Storm go to http://www.santaclaritastorm.net
