Third eye chakra awakening meditation techniques
Book on third eye chakra meditation is now out. Meditation techniques on how to open the third eye chakra with simple meditation techniques.
Third Eye Awakening: Techniques to Awaken the Third Eye Chakra: Guide to Opening Your Third Eye Chakra and Experiencing Higher Consciousness and State of Enlightenment
By Shalu Sharma
The book by Shalu Sharma called "Third Eye Awakening: Techniques to Awaken the Third Eye Chakra: Guide to Opening Your Third Eye Chakra and Experiencing Higher Consciousness and State of Enlightenment" shows the correct meditation techniques to awaken the third eye chakra. This book explains what third eye is and what the dangers are if it is not awakened correctly.
About third eye chakra meditation:
The third eye is also known as the Ajna chakra simply. It is the mythical sixth primary chakra of the body according to Hindu tradition that signifies the conscience. It is said that if the third eye is opened it is possible to have advanced intuition and the individual is able to communicate with the world about the past and the future.
Third eye meditation techniques:
Third eye chakra meditation is simple to do provided that it is done correctly. There are some unique methods available that are simple meditation techniques to open the third eye. However one thing to remember is that it needs to be done properly otherwise it can create havoc. An imbalance of the various chakras can lead to severe mental imbalance.
Benefits of third eye awakening or chakra
There are many documented benefits of opening the third eye chakra. Some of which include;
Higher levels of consciousness
Activation of the pineal gland
Increased intuition
Ability to sense or predict danger
Ability to suppress negative thoughts
Become more successful. Successful people have special abilities as they have a talent to predict things, sense and understand people.
Reduce stress, anxiety and worry
Increases desire to achieve things and be the person one wants to be
Table of contents
What's covered in the book: "Third Eye Awakening: Techniques to Awaken the Third Eye Chakra: Guide to Opening Your Third Eye Chakra and Experiencing Higher Consciousness and State of Enlightenment"
Introduction
What is the third eye?
The Ajna chakra
Ajna chakra benefits or Benefits of opening your third eye
Dangers of third eye awakening
The correct various meditation techniques on how to open the third eye chakra
About the author:
Shalu Sharma comes from a family of Hindu priests and has grown up in a Hindu Vaishnava (followers of Vishnu) environment. She has masters in "Indian History and Religious Studies" from Patna University, Bihar. She has been practising yoga and meditation since she was a child. She was taught third eye meditation by her grandfather.
The book is available on all Amazon stores:
USA store
UK store
