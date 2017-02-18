 
Industry News





American Mobile Glass Signs on as Glass.com® Affiliate

"We are excited to sign up with Glass.com to further continue our strong growth trend. We look forward to the new prospects Glass.com can bring to our company," says Patrick McKernan, President of American Mobile Glass.
 
 
KINNELON, N.J. - Feb. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- WASHINGTON, D.C. – American Mobile Glass of New Jersey is the newest glass company to become an affiliate of Glass.com®.

American Mobile Glass has been family owned and operated since 1982. It has locations in New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania. It focuses on automotive glass repair and replacement, including specialty glass for RVs and trucks, and even custom cut windshields and windows for antique cars and restoration projects. American Mobile Glass offers commercial and residential glass replacement services for shower doors, mirrors, table tops, windows, storefronts and more as well.

"We are excited to sign up with Glass.com to further continue our strong growth trend into 2017. We look forward to the new prospects Glass.com can bring to our company," says Patrick McKernan, President of American Mobile Glass.

Glass.com, the newest way to find quality companies providing glass and glazing services, is pleased to gain American Mobile Glass as an affiliate. This addition will allow it to better serve consumers in search of replacement glass by expanding the areas in which instant price quotes can be provided.

For additional information or questions, please contact operations manager, Daniel Snow, at 81-MY-GLASS-8, http://www.autoglassnj.com/

Auto Glass NJ
Source:AMG Auto Glass NJ
Feb 24, 2017 News



