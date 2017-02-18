News By Tag
Hidden Brains To Attend 'Mobile World Congress 2017': Team Heads for a Business Trip to Europe
Hidden Brains is enthusiastic to announce its participation in the world's largest gathering 'Mobile World Congress 2017' to be held in Barcelona, Spain from 27th Feb to 2nd March. Marking its footprints in this extravagant event, Hidden Brains team will proceed ahead for a business trip to Europe from 3rd to 12th March, 2017. The company representatives are scheduled to visit France, Germany and Netherlands to make new connections and strengthen existing partnerships.
Hidden Brains' visit to MWC 2017 is driven by a clear vision to connect with technology experts and laureates to gain insights on the future of innovation in mobile world. The company looks at MWC as a reliable platform to get exposure to global audience in addition to promoting their unique solutions and custom service offerings.
This leading IT solution provider company intends to meet entrepreneurs in Europe after the MWC event to discuss future growth prospects. The team would have face-to-face meetings to discuss technology challenges and provide advice, innovative ideas, unbiased opinions and world class solutions.
The company's expert business development team shall talk to clients about Hidden Brains' expertise in emerging technologies such as cloud integration, enterprise mobility, MEAN STACK, Augmented Reality, Big Data and IoT along with its web and mobile solutions.
"Hidden Brains looks forward to build long-term business partnership from this Europe trip. It's worth going an extra mile to meet clients and foster productive relationships. Discussing about the latest technological advancements in person helps in the planning of viable business strategies and opens the doors for new opportunities"
Schedule a meeting : http://www.hiddenbrains.com/
