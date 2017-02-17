News By Tag
Beacon Publishing Group Releases "Voices: The Whisper Book Trilogy Book III" By Michael Bray
Beacon Publishing Group releases "Voices: The Whisper Book Trilogy Book III" in audiobook format. Written by author Michael Bray and narrated by Robert Thaler, download your copy today!
The town of Oakwell is no more, an abandoned and overgrown relic left in the wake of the massacre at Hope House. When Emma Barrett discovers the secret to the Hope House curse and how to stop it, the evil responds by awakening the deranged and catatonic Henry Marshall, who escapes to the town he once called home. As Emma gathers around her those who can bring an end to the Gogoku curse, a brutal game of cat and mouse begins amid the decaying remnants of the town. Everything is at stake as the Whisper story reaches its epic conclusion. Blood will be spilled, sacrifices will be made, and redemption will be sought as the survivors of the Oakwell curse go head to head not only with Marshall, but with the malevolent forces which have scourged the lands for centuries....
Order your audiobook copy of "Voices: The Whisper Trilogy Book III" by author Michael Bray on Audible today:
http://www.audible.com/
