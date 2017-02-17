News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Mixtape Cover King Partners With 2 Major Publicist, And 2 Major Dj's To Launch Music Branding Site
Lee Holloway aka Mixtape Cover King the #1 graphic designer in the music industy is launching a new site focused on breaking artist,with professional branding, graphics, and strategic digital marketing tactics.
After newtworking and build relationships with countless Dj's and music publicist over the last 5 years, Lee aka Mixtape Cover King has partnered up with a couple major publicist, and Dj's to create Music Industry Graphic Designs.
The sole purpose of this site is is to break new artist with high quality marketing campaigns, professional branding, and of course custom graphics.
The music industry is constantly changing and it's hard for an arist to keep up. At Music Industry Graphic Designs your guraranteed to get results. When you work with us not only will we be utilizing latest digital marketing tactics, we''ll also be utilizing our own inside resources to help artist take their music career to the next level visit http://www.MusicIndustryGraphicDesigns.com
Contact
Herbert Lee Holloway
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse