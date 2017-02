Mixtape Cover King Partners With 2 Major Publicist, And 2 Major Dj's To Launch Music Branding Site

Lee Holloway aka Mixtape Cover King the #1 graphic designer in the music industy is launching a new site focused on breaking artist,with professional branding, graphics, and strategic digital marketing tactics.

-- After creating Mixtape Cover King in 2012 Lee Holloway has not only taken the music industry by storm with his high quaity graphics, he's also been dominating the #1 spot on Google for terms like mixtape cover, mixtape cover design, and mixtape covers for the last 4 years by utilizing his own custom digital marketing tactics.After newtworking and build relationships with countless Dj's and music publicist over the last 5 years, Lee aka Mixtape Cover King has partnered up with a couple major publicist, and Dj's to create Music Industry Graphic Designs.The sole purpose of this site is is to break new artist with high quality marketing campaigns, professional branding, and of course custom graphics.The music industry is constantly changing and it's hard for an arist to keep up. At Music Industry Graphic Designs your guraranteed to get results. When you work with us not only will we be utilizing latest digital marketing tactics, we''ll also be utilizing our own inside resources to help artist take their music career to the next level visit http://www.MusicIndustryGraphicDesigns.com