Project Management for Google Suite
Workep is a project management platform that utilizes all of the Google Apps to make your work life easier, more organized and efficient. Organize your documents, contacts, and calendar with Workep and do more each day!
Workep Announces its Public Beta
After six months of work, the Medellin, Colombia startup is announcing is official beta. Today, Google Apps has 10 million companies subscribed to its business suite but they do not have a project manager. Workep was born due to this gap in the Google Business Suite. The project management platform integrates the whole Google Apps suite to make work life easier, more organized and more efficient. Workep has had about 1,000 subscribers including support from companies such as Europcar, Nielsen, and DowJones.
Workep is truly a beautiful place to run projects. The integration of the Google Apps allows users to keep files organized in Google Drive, tasks synchronized with the calendar and to have video conversations with Hangouts. Additionally, it automates tasks, uses a comprehensive search bar and easy to read Gantt chart.
Workep was developed by entrepreneurs Carlos Álvarez and Cristyan Sepúlveda from Colombia and Giga Chkhikvadze of Georgia, the application is completely run on your internet browser and completely free for now. Its simplicity is due to the platform using the Google design guidelines which are already very easy to use.
Without requiring any technical integration, Workep allows users to use all of the Google Apps in one place and with a single click, many things can happen. Due to this integration, Workep allows multidisciplinary teams to execute their projects, allowing for collaboration and communication anytime, anywhere. All you need to start using Workep is a standard Google account.
"Our mission is to make the work of users more productive, creative, and collaborative through the automation. Workep will be the virtual assistant that will allow Google App users to be more efficient" says Workep Founder & CEO, Carlos Alvarez.
Finally, Workep has a great team of advisors who also work with Google, LinkedIn, and Salesforce.
February 14, 2017
Tasks:
Description of the Platform
Tasks are the heart of the Workep platform. Each task can be fully customized to help you get anything accomplished. Name a new section and add tasks that will keep you on track. Each task can then be assigned to a single person or a group and a start and end date can be set. Each task can have a Google Doc, Slides or Sheet associated with it. Also, you can add subtasks that show a graph of your progress and comments to discuss it.
Workfeed:
This is where all your tasks come to life and are presented in a different way. With the Workfeed view, it is easy to see what each member of your team is doing, or will do, in the next few days across all projects.
Search:
The Search function is where you can find exactly what you are looking for extremely quickly. The search bar can find documents, files, projects, emails and more. Don't remember who's in charge of the sales presentation in NYC? Just type in "presentation"
Gantt Chart:
The Gantt diagram in Workep is a great place to get a general idea of how the project progresses. The Gantt chart allows you to plan and schedule tasks over a given period. With its color-based design, it allows you to monitor and control the progress of the stages of a project, its duration, and anticipate any conflicts.
Google Hangouts:
Hangouts integration in Workep brings your team together no matter where you are. By just clicking on someone's name or a group of people in the hangouts menu, you are immediately put on a face-to-face call with your team.
Google Drive:
Workep and Google Drive work as one, every time you create a project, Workep creates a folder in your Google Drive to keep all the files synchronized and centralized. Additionally, Workep allows you to attach your Drive files to individual tasks.
Google Calendar:
Just like in Drive, Workep creates a Calendar by project in your Google Calendar. All project tasks are automatically synchronized in it so nobody will forget what to do and when to have it ready.
