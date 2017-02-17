Country(s)
Affordable housing upgrades benefiting hundreds of Coloradans
Energy Outreach Colorado managing $1.3 million in energy-related improvements
Energy-related improvements at six existing multi-family housing properties are being funded through federal grants from the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program and the Department of Energy, and managed by nonprofit Energy Outreach Colorado. Each property owner also will contribute a portion of the project cost.
Energy Outreach will oversee the installation of energy efficient equipment and weatherization, health and safety measures at the properties by local contractors over the next several months, resulting in better living conditions for residents in 420 apartments.
"These projects lead to lower operating and maintenance costs, which transfer to tenants in the form of reduced energy costs, reasonable rents and healthier and more secure living conditions,"
Projects include Casa Grande Apartments in Alamosa, Alexander Court Apartments in Colorado Springs, Golden Spike Apartments in Denver, Green Ridge Meadows in Evergreen and Big Thompson Manor I and II in Loveland. They were selected based on tenant income qualification, age of the heating system, cost per square foot of heating the property, and potential for lowering energy costs.
Energy Outreach Colorado raises funds to help low-income Coloradans afford home energy and remain warm and safe in their homes. Established in 1989, Energy Outreach works with partner assistance organizations, vendors and subcontractors across the state to provide energy bill payment assistance, emergency home furnace repair, weatherization services, energy efficiency grants for affordable housing and nonprofit facilities, energy education, and advocacy on behalf of low-income energy consumers.
