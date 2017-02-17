 

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
23222120191817

Affordable housing upgrades benefiting hundreds of Coloradans

Energy Outreach Colorado managing $1.3 million in energy-related improvements
 
Energy Outreach Colorado's Luke Ilderton inspecting heating system.
Energy Outreach Colorado's Luke Ilderton inspecting heating system.
DENVER - Feb. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Affordable housing for hundreds of limited-income Coloradans will become less costly, healthier and more secure this year, thanks to more than $1.3 million in improvement projects Energy Outreach Colorado is launching this month in Alamosa, Colorado Springs, Denver, Evergreen and Loveland.

Energy-related improvements at six existing multi-family housing properties are being funded through federal grants from the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program and the Department of Energy, and managed by nonprofit Energy Outreach Colorado. Each property owner also will contribute a portion of the project cost.

Energy Outreach will oversee the installation of energy efficient equipment and weatherization, health and safety measures at the properties by local contractors over the next several months, resulting in better living conditions for residents in 420 apartments.

"These projects lead to lower operating and maintenance costs, which transfer to tenants in the form of reduced energy costs, reasonable rents and healthier and more secure living conditions," said Luke Ilderton, EOC's director of energy efficiency programs. "Energy Outreach Colorado has managed projects such as these since 2008 because of the huge impact they have on making home energy more affordable for low-income Coloradans and preserving Colorado's affordable housing inventory."

Projects include Casa Grande Apartments in Alamosa, Alexander Court Apartments in Colorado Springs, Golden Spike Apartments in Denver, Green Ridge Meadows in Evergreen and Big Thompson Manor I and II in Loveland. They were selected based on tenant income qualification, age of the heating system, cost per square foot of heating the property, and potential for lowering energy costs.

About Energy Outreach Colorado

Energy Outreach Colorado raises funds to help low-income Coloradans afford home energy and remain warm and safe in their homes. Established in 1989, Energy Outreach works with partner assistance organizations, vendors and subcontractors across the state to provide energy bill payment assistance, emergency home furnace repair, weatherization services, energy efficiency grants for affordable housing and nonprofit facilities, energy education, and advocacy on behalf of low-income energy consumers.

http://www.energyoutreach.org

http://www.energyoutreach.org/blog

https://www.facebook.com/energyoutreach

https://www.twitter.com/energyoutreach

https://youtube.com/EnergyOutreachCO89

Contact
Energy Outreach Colorado
Peggy Hofstra
***@energyoutreach.org

Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/12622061/1
End



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share