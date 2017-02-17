News By Tag
Investors Realty, Inc Expand Their Real Estate Offerings
One of the premiere commercial real estate agencies in Omaha, Investors Realty offers various types of real estate offerings to individual and corporate investors. In business since 1975, this award winning small business has focused on commercial real estate from the beginning. While focusing on helping businesses to take advantage of a low interest real estate market, they have increased the number of acquisitions that they have available and are able to provide to their investors at a fair cost.
Investors Realty has recently added another broker to their team and the company is continuing to expand their business so that they can serve the community even more. As more and more business opportunities open up, the company plans on adding more employees so that the needs of the Omaha business community can be met. Their commercial real estate has spread to the suburbs, allowing many businesses to have a variety of choices that can help them to get the best results for their business needs and growth.
For more information about business based real estate in Omaha, Investors Realty, Inc., and the services that they offer, interested parties can go to their website, found at http://www.investorsomaha.com/
