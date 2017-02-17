 

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
23222120191817


Honoring, Educating and Reflecting

Recognizing Unsung African American Servicemen Matters Now Perhaps More Than Ever
 
www.ebonydoughboys.org
www.ebonydoughboys.org
TRENTON, N.J. - Feb. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Housed in one of the last structures of its kind from the French and Indian War period, The Old Barracks Museum will host-- on February 25th and 26th at 10 am to 5 pm a special program, "America…We Served": Three Centuries of African American Soldiers. Often overlooked today is the historical military service of African Americans. The museum is located at 101 Barrack Street in Trenton, New Jersey. This year's program, sponsored by the Trenton Historical Society, will highlight World War One (www.ebonydoughboys.org) featuring a lecture by New York University professor Dr. Jeffrey T. Sammons co-author of the book, Harlem Rattlers and the Great War, The Undaunted 369th Regiment and the African American Quest for Equality. Also a theatrical vignette "Under a Foreign Flag" by Henry Sheeron on the life of Eugene Jacques Bullard, the first African American fighter pilot, will feature actor Chadd Gray. Admission for adults: $4; students and seniors: $2 and families: $8. Call 609.396.1776 for more details or email: info@barracks.org.

End
IERC Education Foundation PRs



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share