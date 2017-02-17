Honoring, Educating and Reflecting

TRENTON, N.J.
- Feb. 23, 2017
- PRLog
-- Housed in one of the last structures of its kind from the French and Indian War period, The Old Barracks Museum will host-- on February 25th
and 26th
at 10 am to 5 pm a special program, "America…We Served": Three Centuries of African American Soldiers
. Often overlooked today is the historical military service of African Americans. The museum is located at 101 Barrack Street in Trenton, New Jersey. This year's program, sponsored by the Trenton Historical Society, will highlight World War One (www.ebonydoughboys.org
) featuring a lecture by New York University professor Dr. Jeffrey T. Sammons co-author of the book, Harlem Rattlers and the Great War, The Undaunted 369th Regiment and the African American Quest for Equality.
Also a theatrical vignette "Under a Foreign Flag"
by Henry Sheeron on the life of Eugene Jacques Bullard, the first African American fighter pilot, will feature actor Chadd Gray. Admission for adults: $4; students and seniors: $2 and families: $8. Call 609.396.1776 for more details or email: info@barracks.org.