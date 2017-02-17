News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
ClashFarmer Offers a New Clash of Clans Bot
Are you tired of having to play Clash of Clans constantly in order to get the upgrades that you want?
In terms of features, the ClashFarmer CoC auto bot is one of the best around. Not only will it allow a player to remain online 24/7, but it also ensures that certain actions are being performed on a continuous basis. There is no need for a player to manually collect resources or train their troops when the bot can get the job done for them. The new CoC auto bot is also capable of raiding for loot on a regular basis. As long as the player is able to get it installed and running properly, there should be no issues with the implementation of the bot. It runs on Windows computers through Android emulators, such as BlueStacks or MEmu.
While the casual player may not see the need to have a bot for the game, regular and hardcore players will be well aware of the benefits. Clash of Clans is one of the most interesting and engaging games on mobile platforms, but some of the in-game tasks can get fairly repetitive. And now with the ClashFarmer bot, it is possible to take all of those tasks and assign them to the bot. It allows players to build up and upgrade their Clash base without having to spend hours grinding through repetitive tasks to earn gold, elixir and dark elixir.
With the brand new Clash of Clans bot (http://www.clashfarmer.com/
Contact
Clashfarmer Bot
***@clashfarmer.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse