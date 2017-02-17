News By Tag
Brelby Classes Draw Raves From Students
Jessica Tully has taken several of Brelby's intensives, including Improv, musical theatre, acting and production. She attributes her growth as an artist to the classes, saying they improved her existing skills and led to her discovering talents she didn't know she had. "Not only are you learning a new skill or refining already existing ones, the instructors are working artists from all around the valley. Artists you may be working with in the future on a professional level are teaching you. It's a wonderful opportunity to not only learn but network."
Allison Bauer discovered that she didn't lose her raw authenticity when she studied in a playwriting intensive with Brelby last spring. "I never imagined myself to be a writer, let alone a playwright,"
Megan O'Connor has studied playwriting and acting "The class began my career as a playwright. It gave me tools and resources to support me during the writing process, but more importantly gave me the confidence to write and continue to write. The acting class helped me to break through some blocks and allowed me to think differently about roles and to feel more comfortable taking on any part be it challenging, funny, serious, wicked, et cetera." She enthusiastically recommends Brelby's education opportunities. "For a great price, you will have quality instructors who are well versed in their craft and truly care about the progress their students make in that area," she said. "You will learn so much about the art but also about yourself," she concluded.
Jonathan Gradilla is an actor who studied improvisation at Brelby. "The class showed me how to create my own choices and live in the moment. I definitely appreciate the art of improv far more because of it," he said. "I would recommend taking a class at Brelby because immediately you feel safe and comfortable with everyone you meet," he continued. "Either it being the students or the instructor, Brelby creates an environment so positive that you feel right at home."
