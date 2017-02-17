 
News By Tag
* Brelby Theatre Company
* Historic Downtown Glendale
* Theatre Classes
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Arts
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Glendale
  Arizona
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
23222120191817


Brelby Classes Draw Raves From Students

 
 
Jonathan Gradilla
Jonathan Gradilla
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Brelby Theatre Company
Historic Downtown Glendale
Theatre Classes

Industry:
Arts

Location:
Glendale - Arizona - US

Subject:
Projects

GLENDALE, Ariz. - Feb. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Brelby Theatre Company's spring classes include development opportunities for playwrights, actors, actor/singer/dancers and directors.

Jessica Tully has taken several of Brelby's intensives, including Improv, musical theatre, acting and production. She attributes her growth as an artist to the classes, saying they improved her existing skills and led to her discovering talents she didn't know she had. "Not only are you learning a new skill or refining already existing ones, the instructors are working artists from all around the valley. Artists you may be working with in the future on a professional level are teaching you. It's a wonderful opportunity to not only learn but network."

Allison Bauer discovered that she didn't lose her raw authenticity when she studied in a playwriting intensive with Brelby last spring. "I never imagined myself to be a writer, let alone a playwright," she said. "It always seemed too advanced for me, something I wasn't smart enough to do. John Perovich, the instructor, really encouraged me to move forward and take the course. I am glad I did. It was a very interesting coping experience for me. I was able to write about subjects that I wasn't sure how to speak on or felt ashamed to bring up." She encourages to sign up those who need to get out of their comfort zones, or just to brush up their existing skills. "It is an excellent class for the basics and for those who just want to try it. The exercises were fun and pushed me creatively. The atmosphere that John was able to create was inviting and safe."

Megan O'Connor has studied playwriting and acting "The class began my career as a playwright. It gave me tools and resources to support me during the writing process, but more importantly gave me the confidence to write and continue to write. The acting class helped me to break through some blocks and allowed me to think differently about roles and to feel more comfortable taking on any part be it challenging, funny, serious, wicked, et cetera." She enthusiastically recommends Brelby's education opportunities. "For a great price, you will have quality instructors who are well versed in their craft and truly care about the progress their students make in that area," she said. "You will learn so much about the art but also about yourself," she concluded.

Jonathan Gradilla is an actor who studied improvisation at Brelby. "The class showed me how to create my own choices and live in the moment. I definitely appreciate the art of improv far more because of it," he said. "I would recommend taking a class at Brelby because immediately you feel safe and comfortable with everyone you meet," he continued. "Either it being the students or the instructor, Brelby creates an environment so positive that you feel right at home."

Visit the Brelby education page, http://brelby.com/learn to learn more about ongoing and upcoming classes. Interested parties may also contact Brelby's education director, John Perovich at john@brelby.com.

Contact
Cassandra Symonds
***@universalaccessproductions.org
End
Source:Brelby Theatre Company
Email:***@universalaccessproductions.org Email Verified
Tags:Brelby Theatre Company, Historic Downtown Glendale, Theatre Classes
Industry:Arts
Location:Glendale - Arizona - United States
Subject:Projects
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Universal Access Productions PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 23, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share