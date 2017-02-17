SocksLane Is To Send Product Guide With Order Follow Up Email For New Cotton Compression Sock

From now on everyone buying SocksLane compression socks will be delivered a manual with care and wear instructions and access to the company VIP Club

-- SocksLane, the company behind the innovative hypoallergenic compression socks sold on Amazon.com, has taken the initiative to include a product guide with every order.Nurses, traveler, pregnant women and athletes alike use compression socks every day to relieve legs fatigue, improve performances or recovery and to reduce swelling.Compression socks are not the average pair of socks and have some peculiarities. By their very nature, they fit snugly to the leg and getting them on and off can sometimes prove challenging, also they contain a special blend of fibers that need some attention when washing and drying.This is especially true for SocksLane products that are made with 65% cotton and hypoallergenic stretch fiber. This blend of materials has some distinctive advantages compared to traditional synthetic support socks, but need to be treated with care to perform well for a long time.The decision to include the guide was taken listening to customers feedback and the company's realization that most of the common problem that some people encountered were coming from the improper use of the product.The pdf document contains visual instructions on the easiest and most effective way to put SocksLane cotton compression socks on, advice on washing and drying and simple tips, like the one of trimming one's toenails to avoid premature holes in the fabric, as well as some of the products special offers reserved to the company's clients.Amanda Dixon, the company's CMO declared: "We are giving some useful indications on how to take care of the socks and also the possibility to join our VIP Club completely for free. This is reserved for SocksLane customers only and it allows people to get early access to promos and giveaways and priority notifications when new colors and models are launched"SocksLane's new Combed Cotton Compression Socks for Women are available for a short time at a special 68% OFF sale price on Amazon.com. They are very comfortable, will perform as promised for a long time and will not irritate your skin. In addition, to this, come with a full, no questions asked, satisfied or refunded guarantee