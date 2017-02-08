 
Arrow Electronics Named a Strategic Global Distributor for New Dell EMC Partner Program

Deal brings new business opportunities to Arrow's global IT reseller ecosystem
 
 
Sean Kerins, president of Arrow’s global enterpr
Sean Kerins, president of Arrow’s global enterpr
 
AL BARSHA, UAE - Feb. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Arrow Electronics, Inc., the only end-to-end value-added technology distributor in the world, has been named to the list of key global distribution partners for Dell EMC's new integrated Partner Program.

"The Dell EMC program offers Arrow's global IT reseller ecosystem great opportunities to deliver enhanced customer value and increased profitability," said Sean Kerins, president of Arrow's global enterprise computing solutions business (http://ecs.arrow.com/). "Arrow is proud to collaborate with Dell EMC on this new channel program, which combines the best of the legacy Dell and EMC partner programs."

The new and integrated Dell EMC Partner Program was built on channel partner feedback and embodies core tenets of simplicity, predictability and profitability. It includes a distribution-specific track with comprehensive benefits and will provide Arrow's global ecosystem of value-added resellers (VARs), managed service providers (MSPs) and system integrators with generous rebates focused on profitable behaviors; one partner portal with single sign-on and one-deal registration; simplified training; market-aligned targets and much more.

"Distribution is key to helping our partners deliver for their customers," said Jim DeFoe, senior vice president, Global Distribution, Dell EMC. "Arrow Electronics has been a strong partner to both Dell and EMC for several years. As we launch the newly combined Dell EMC Partner Program, we look forward to expanding this collaboration and maximizing the value of distribution for our joint partners."

To learn more about the Dell EMC Partner Program, please visit https://www.emc.com/about/news/press/2017/20170208-01.htm.

VARs, MSPs and system integrators interested in Dell EMC Partner Program benefits available through Arrow are encouraged to email DellEMC@arrow.com.
