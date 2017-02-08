News By Tag
Arrow Electronics Named a Strategic Global Distributor for New Dell EMC Partner Program
Deal brings new business opportunities to Arrow's global IT reseller ecosystem
"The Dell EMC program offers Arrow's global IT reseller ecosystem great opportunities to deliver enhanced customer value and increased profitability,"
The new and integrated Dell EMC Partner Program was built on channel partner feedback and embodies core tenets of simplicity, predictability and profitability. It includes a distribution-
"Distribution is key to helping our partners deliver for their customers," said Jim DeFoe, senior vice president, Global Distribution, Dell EMC. "Arrow Electronics has been a strong partner to both Dell and EMC for several years. As we launch the newly combined Dell EMC Partner Program, we look forward to expanding this collaboration and maximizing the value of distribution for our joint partners."
To learn more about the Dell EMC Partner Program, please visit https://www.emc.com/
VARs, MSPs and system integrators interested in Dell EMC Partner Program benefits available through Arrow are encouraged to email DellEMC@arrow.com.
