Start an Online eCommerce Marketplace Store

Company : Retaxis

Contact Person : Manish Gupta

0120-4323312/ 13

-- With the ever-shrinking globe and increasing opportunities it is today mandatory for an aspiring online business to manage their business processes efficiently. With the booming internet speeds, it is easier for consumers to place orders for items they wish without visiting the physical store. Keeping that in mind, we at Retaxis have launched a range of solutions for single store owners, b2c marketplaces, b2b businesses and services marketplaces. These solutions are geared to specific industries and follow industry best practices so that you as a business owner do not need to reinvent the wheel.Retaxisis a brand name owned by C S Tech Infosolutions Pvt. Ltd., an eCommerce website development company in business since 2003. Since inception CSTech has been attracted towards non-traditional markets and providing solutions where ever they could find a Gap. They devised a successfully implemented and accepted platform under RetaxisTM which assists businesses in automating their eCommerce marketplace business processes and take away business scalability pains.In a discussion with Mr. Manish Gupta, Founder & CEO, CS Tech / Retaxis we asked what inspired him to start an eCommerce solution platform when many like Magento and Woocommerce already existed he replied:" Solutions like Magento and Woocommerce are fantastic products catering to the needs of many businesses, but they fall short in the backend processes whenever the business changes from a regular 2 people transacting in a buying and selling relationship to a Marketplace model. A marketplace model starts with a minimum of 3 stakeholders in a business relationship where the marketplace earns with either commissions on sales of goods / services or according to a transfer pricing model.Our idea of Retaxis.com was to automate these processes so that it becomes easier for businesses to scale rapidly with technology by their side"Retaxistoday is a renowned name as ecommerce service provider with specialization in helping businesses to start a marketplace.