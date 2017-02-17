News By Tag
Start an Online eCommerce Marketplace Store
RetaxisTM is a brand name owned by C S Tech Infosolutions Pvt. Ltd., an eCommerce website development company in business since 2003. Since inception CSTech has been attracted towards non-traditional markets and providing solutions where ever they could find a Gap. They devised a successfully implemented and accepted platform under RetaxisTM which assists businesses in automating their eCommerce marketplace business processes and take away business scalability pains.
In a discussion with Mr. Manish Gupta, Founder & CEO, CS Tech / Retaxis we asked what inspired him to start an eCommerce solution platform when many like Magento and Woocommerce already existed he replied:
" Solutions like Magento and Woocommerce are fantastic products catering to the needs of many businesses, but they fall short in the backend processes whenever the business changes from a regular 2 people transacting in a buying and selling relationship to a Marketplace model. A marketplace model starts with a minimum of 3 stakeholders in a business relationship where the marketplace earns with either commissions on sales of goods / services or according to a transfer pricing model.
Our idea of Retaxis.com was to automate these processes so that it becomes easier for businesses to scale rapidly with technology by their side"
RetaxisTM today is a renowned name as ecommerce service provider with specialization in helping businesses to start a marketplace.
Media Contact
Company : Retaxis
Contact Person : Manish Gupta
0120-4323312/
***@retaxis.com
