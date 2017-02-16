TerraNova Continues 46 Years of Trend-Scenting with Earth Inspired Skin Care

 
New Patchouli Glycerin Soap Expands on Company's Hippie-Chic Aroma Made Popular in the 70's
 
 
RICHMOND, Calif. - Feb. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- TerraNova continues with their tradition of peace, love and happy scents with the introduction of their pure Patchouli Glycerin Soap Bar formulated with a 100% vegan base and Traditions Patchouli Essential Oil which was made popular during TerraNova's inception in Berkeley, CA and the height of the hippie movement in 1970.

Forty six years later, TerraNova continues to set the "bar" on naturally derived personal care with its exceptionally formulated Patchouli Glycerin Bar Soap that uses earth-friendly ingredients including pure patchouli essential oil, a rich woodsy scent with notes as sultry as they are sophisticated;and an unusually high concentration of vegetable based glycerin that has the ability to draw moisture from the air to keep skin hydrated and nourished.

"Our Traditions Collection was the first line of aromas created by my mother and founder, Jane Saunders, over 46 years ago," said Ann Saunders Gordon, President of TerraNova®.  "My mom designed these unique scents to reflect the free spirit, individuality, and authenticity of the individual wearing them.  We are excited to be able to carry on her 'tradition' of naturally inspired bath & body care with the introduction of our pure Patchouli Glycerin Soap."

TerraNova's glycerin soap has a recommended retail price of $5.75 (USD) and will be added to their existing collection of vegan soaps with glycerin and scents with true "flower power" including Gardenia, Pikake (Hawaiian Jasmine), Plumeria, and White Ginger. The product can also be purchased in a Patchouli Perfume & Soap Duo Gift Set featuring a full size 0.375 fl oz bottle of Traditions Patchouli Essential Oil, Patchouli Glycerin Soap Bar, and natural muslin gift bag for $24.00 (USD).

For more information about TerraNova or to purchase their naturally inspired fragrances, perfumes & body care for retail or wholesale, visit www.terranovabody.com or call TerraNova® corporate offices at 800-966-3457 (9am-5pm PST).

###

About TerraNova® – Founded in 1970 by Jane Saunders, TerraNova® crafted the first natural beauty alternatives made with premium botanicals and fresh, clean fragrances in Berkley, CA.  Today, Jane's legacy and commitment to "Truth & Beauty" is carried on by her daughters Ann & Kathy Saunders through authentic, award winning formulas that celebrate California's natural vibrancy.

