Nat Hab Adventures Encourages Taking Your Temperature in Observance of International Polar Bear Day
As sea ice, which the polar bears rely upon to hunt seals, continues to diminish, the bears' hunting season is getting shorter, and their numbers and health are being impacted.
Small gestures, when multiplied, can count. And reducing the energy expended on heating and cooling, even by a couple of degrees, can make a difference for polar bears.
Natural Habitat Adventures
Witnessing polar bears in their native habitat also helps raise awareness of their plight. Nat Hab
Among Nat Hab's Churchill polar bear tours are the Classic Polar Bear Adventure, the company's flagship tour; the new Churchill Arctic Family Adventure that takes place over Thanksgiving break; photography safaris guided by an Expedition Leader who is both an Arctic naturalist and professional nature photographer;
Nat Hab has also just announced a brand-new polar bear viewing adventure in Alaska's Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, a photography expedition based in Kaktovik on the Beaufort Sea in August 2017.
The expedition, Photographing Polar Bears in Alaska's High Arctic
Travelers can also look for polar bears in Svalbard, the High Arctic archipelago that belongs to Norway, on an 11-day expedition cruise operated by Nat Hab's partner Lindblad Expeditions. Land of The Ice Bears: An In-Depth Exploration of Arctic Svalbard
The itinerary is flexible by design in order to accommodate local conditions and pursue prime wildlife watching in the best locations. Guests cruise for six days among the icebergs that drift along Svalbard's rugged coast, utilizing an onboard fleet of Zodiacs to get close to the shoreline and access land for guided hikes. The focus is on polar wildlife, and while polar bears are a top draw, guests will also look for drifting seals, noisy herds of walrus, reindeer on the move and the elegant Arctic fox. Guests travel with Lindblad's staff of Arctic naturalists and polar bear experts.
For information on all of Nat Hab's trips, descriptive itineraries, date availability and reservations, call 800.543.8917
About Natural Habitat Adventures
Natural Habitat Adventures is a world leader in responsible adventure travel and nature-based ecotourism. Since its founding in 1985, the company has offered eco-conscious expeditions and wildlife-focused small-group tours to the planet's most remarkable nature destinations. Inspired and created from years of scouring the planet for the singular and extraordinary, Nat Hab's itineraries are artfully crafted experiences that are far from "typical." Trips are guided by professional naturalist Expedition Leaders (http://www.nathab.com/
