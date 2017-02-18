Country(s)
ACE Director or vExpert? - Viscosity questions why not both?
DALLAS - Feb. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Viscosity North America (Viscosity) prides itself on being known as genuine experts in Oracle and VMware technology communities. Leading the way for Viscosity are co-founders Charles Kim and Nitin Vengurlekar. In addition to being known in the industry for their technical aptitude and speaking engagements at national and international conferences, the duo are also prolific authors of industry white papers, blogs, and over a dozen books.
Through their numerous engagements, Nitin Vengurlekar has been an Oracle Ace Director for the past three years while Charles Kim has held the title for the past nine, the highest honor that Oracle can designate to a technology evangelist. There are only 150 in the world who have received this title, 33 of which are in the United States.
Similarly, VMware has their own program that designates and acknowledges those deemed as outstanding advocates on behalf of VMware. For the past four years, Charles Kim has been the only person in the world to hold the highest designation from both Oracle and VMware as an Oracle ACE Director and VMware vExpert at the same time. This month, we are proud to announce that Nitin Vengurlekar joins Charles in this accomplishment.
Viscosity North America is very excited and honored to be the only company in the world that contains two individuals that hold titles of Oracle ACE Directors and VMware vExperts. When asked how he felt about this designation for Viscosity, Charles Kim, President of Viscosity, stated, "We take pride in our company having an engineering focus. Viscosity strives for technical excellence and has an initiative to share our Oracle and VMware expertise with our clients and with the community."
About Viscosity North America
Founded in 2011 by industry and authored experts with backgrounds in Oracle, VMWare, VCE, EMC, and Informatica, Viscosity is an Oracle Platinum Partner specializing in the delivery of Oracle and VMware-based solutions and resolving complex data challenges. Known as the "Trusted Advisors", Viscosity's vast experience and intellectual property give customers insight into what is driving IT complexity. With vast experience in the fields of Exadata/Exalogic/
