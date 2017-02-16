News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Ascensus Receives 2016 Adviser Choice Award from PLANADVISER
PA-Based Firm Recognized as One of the Most Favored in the Industry
The Adviser Choice Awards recognize the firms that retirement advisers favor the most in terms of investments and recordkeeping and prefer doing business with. Ascensus is one of nine firms being honored for high performance ratings in the annual PLANADVISER Retirement Plan Adviser Survey. Of those nine, five were recognized specifically for recordkeeping, with Ascensus being the only service provider to focus solely on recordkeeping.
Launched in 2006, PLANADVISER is the only magazine to address the specific needs and concerns of advisers who specialize in the sale and servicing of institutional retirement plans, including 401(k) and defined benefit (DB) plans. With all of the changes within the retirement industry, plan sponsors and advisers rely on PLANADVISER magazine to help them stay informed of crucial issues and important new innovative solutions.
"We're honored that our retirement plan advisers selected Ascensus as one of the industry's top recordkeeping firms." said Michael Narkoff, executive vice president of sales at Ascensus. "Our business is helping advisers to grow their businesses; we take pride in receiving this recognition as a result of their feedback and satisfaction. Our clients can rest assured that we'll continue to work hard to be the top provider they count on."
Awards will be distributed at the Awards for Excellence dinner on March 30 in New York.
About Ascensus
Ascensus is the largest independent retirement and college savings services provider in the United States, helping over 7 million Americans save for the future. With more than 35 years of experience, the firm partners with financial institutions to offer tailored solutions that meet the needs of financial professionals, employers, and individuals. Ascensus specializes in recordkeeping, administrative, and program management services, supporting over 47,000 retirement plans, over 3.9 million 529 college savings accounts, and a growing number of ABLE savings accounts. It also administers more than 1.5 million IRAs and health savings accounts and is home to one of the largest ERISA consulting teams in the country. For more information about Ascensus, visit www.ascensus.com.
View career opportunities at careers.ascensus.com or on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/
Contact
Roberta Hess
***@ascensus.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse