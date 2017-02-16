News By Tag
Preliminary Conference Programme launched for CIPRE
Critical Infrastructure Protection and Resilience, Europe (CIPRE) organised by Torch Marketing and KNM Media, will take place in The Hague, Netherlands on 9th-11th May 2017.
The conference will be opened by Sir Julian King, Commissioner for Security Union, European Commission where he will give a keynote along with Dr. Timo Hauschild, Head of CIP section, Federal Office for Information Security (BSI), Germany and Colonel (GS) Wolfgang Paulik, Director of the Civil-Military Cooperation Centre of Excellence.
In this first plenary session 'Convergence in CIP and CIIP' will discuss how a collaborative approach to CIP and CIIP is a priority if we are to effectively to safeguard our critical infrastructure. As more and more essential systems are managed electronically, interdependence between systems both physical and cyber needs to be clearly understood to ensure the delivery of services in the face of natural disasters, terrorist attacks, and criminal activity.
This session includes high profile speakers from key organisations in the CIP/CIIP domain:
- Thomas Wuchte, Head of Anti-Terrorism Issues Transnational Threats Department, OSCE
- Gonzalo Martin de Mercado, Studies manager, Integrated Applications, ESA – European Space Agency, UK
- Andrew Wright, Head of Industrial Resources and Communication Services Group (IRCSG), NATO
- Catherine Piana, Director General, CoESS - Confederation of European Security Services
After the plenary session on the first day the conference then breaks down into a unique two track programme, one track for physical security and one for cyber security coming together again on the last day for a final plenary session.
Throughout the 3 days of the conference every effort is made to ensure professionals from all areas of critical infrastructure protection are given every opportunity to meet, to mix, to share information and ideas. It is only through this kind of convergence and collaboration will we be able to safeguard the services and systems vital to the proper functioning of our societies.
You can download the full programme details at: www.cipre-expo.com/
Full event details and registration can be found at www.cipre-expo.com
