6 Days Left To Enter To Win Two Amazing Mustangs Plus $45,000 For Taxes!

Your tax-deductible donation supports worthwhile charities through donations to New Beginning Children's Homes.
 
 
One winner will receive both Shelby GT 350 Mustangs plus $45,000 for taxes.
GRAVETTE, Ark. - Feb. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- The 2016 Mustang Dream Giveaway, a nationwide drawing sponsored by New Beginning Children's Homes–a charitable organization, is coming to end on February 28th! The winner of this extraordinary prize package will receive a 1967 Mustang G.T. 350 and a 2016 Shelby GT350. The grand-prize also includes $45,000 towards the prize taxes.

To enter to win this never-before-seen prize package, the general public can simply call toll-free to (877) 700-8946 or enter online at http://dreamgiveaway.com/dg/mustang. Donations of $25 or more with promo code WB0217M receive double bonus tickets.

The Grand Prize: The 1967 Mustang G.T. 350 has a beautiful Candy Apple red exterior and is accented with a black cockpit. This fully restored Mustang is one of only 1,175 Shelby G.T. 350's produced in 1967. It is powered by a 306hp, 289ci Ford V-8 topped with a high-performance four-barrel carburetor and backed by a manual-shift four speed and 3.89:1 limited-slip rear end. Other features include quarter-window air-scoops, quarter-panel brake-cooling scoops, 10-spoke aluminum wheels, race-inspired cockpit with full instrumentation, full-body lower side stripes, and G.T. 350 callouts. It is one of the very few personally autographed by Carroll Shelby.

The 2016 Mustang GT350 comes finished with a Race Red exterior and inside the cockpit are ebony leather seats. The 2016 Mustang GT350 is the first Mustang to come equipped with Ford's new 5.2 liter flat-plane crank V-8 which gives it 536hp and helps it reach a mind-blowing 8,200-rpm redline. This Shelby was designed to match the classic with fastback quarter window scoops, rear brake scoops, a high-rise trunk spoiler, and classic looking G.T. 350 emblems, rocker-panel stripes, and callouts.

New Beginning Children's Homes (NBCH), the sponsor of this giveaway, is a 501(c)3 provider of family-style long-term residential care with a mission to provide foster children a safe and faith-centered family atmosphere where they can heal, grow and be loved while working through difficult life issues. In addition to the funding they receive, NBCH will provide grants to respected charities, including Disabled American Veterans, National Guard Educational Foundation, Smile Network International, Mothers Against Drunk Driving, Bright Pink and Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries.

Source:New Beginning Children's Homes
Email:***@dggroupinc.com
Tags:Mustang Dream Giveaway, Collectible Ford Mustangs, Charities and Causes
Industry:Automotive
Location:Gravette - Arkansas - United States
