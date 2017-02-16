News By Tag
Global Self-Injections Market Forecast to 2024
Global Self-InjectionsMarket,ByType (Devices (Needle-Free, Auto, Pen, Wearable Injectors), Formulations), Dosage Form, Therapeutic Application, Route of Administration, End-User, Distribution Channel,Geography – Trends and Forecast to 2024
The self-injections market is segmented based on type, dosage form, therapeutic application, route of administration, end-user, distribution channel, and geography.
By Type:
· Device
§ Needle-
§ Auto
§ Pen
§ Wearable Injectors
· Formulations
§ Conventional Drug Delivery Formulations
§ Novel Drug Delivery Formulations
§ Long-Acting Injection Formulations
· Dosage Form
§ Single Dose
§ Multi-Dose
· Therapeutic Application
§ Autoimmune Diseases
§ Hormonal Disorders
§ Oncology
§ Orphan Diseases
§ Pain Management,
§ Respiratory Therapy
§ Others
By Route of administration:
§ Skin, Circulatory/
§ Organs
§ Central Nervous System
By end users:
§ Patient, Physicians
§ Home Care Settings
§ Others
By Distribution Channel:
§ Hospital Pharmacies
§ Private Clinics
§ Chemist
§ Online Pharmacies
Based on geography, the self-injections market is segmented into geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and, Rest of the World. The geographical regions are further segmented into 24 major countries such as U.S. Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Belgium, Switzerland, Belgium, Turkey, Japan, China, Singapore, Brazil, India, Russia, South Africa and many others.
Major Players of the Global Self Injections Market:
· Abbott Vascular
· Abbvie, Inc.
· Antares Pharma
· 3M
· Becton Dickinson & Company
· Baxter International Inc.
· Penjet Corporation
· PharmaJet
· GerresheimerAG
· Pfizer Inc.
· Terumo Corporation
· Mylan N.V.
· SHL Group,Bespak
· Janssen Biotech Inc.
· Insulet Corporation
· Unilife Corporation
· West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.
· Ypsomed
· Eli lilly and Company
· Haselmeier AG
· Alkermes
· AptarPharma
· Credence MedSystems Inc.
· SchottAG,Ypsomed
· Owen Mumford Ltd.
· Glide Technologies,
