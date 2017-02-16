 
Global Self-Injections Market Forecast to 2024

Global Self-InjectionsMarket,ByType (Devices (Needle-Free, Auto, Pen, Wearable Injectors), Formulations), Dosage Form, Therapeutic Application, Route of Administration, End-User, Distribution Channel,Geography – Trends and Forecast to 2024
 
 
PUNE, India - Feb. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Global self-injections market is expected to reach USD 119.5 billion by 2024, from USD 23.4 billion in 2016 growing at the CAGR of 22.6 % in the forecast period 2017 to 2024.

The self-injections market is segmented based on type, dosage form, therapeutic application, route of administration, end-user, distribution channel, and geography.

By Type:

·         Device

§  Needle-Free

§   Auto

§   Pen

§   Wearable Injectors

·         Formulations

§  Conventional Drug Delivery Formulations

§  Novel Drug Delivery Formulations

§  Long-Acting Injection Formulations

·         Dosage Form

§  Single Dose

§   Multi-Dose

·         Therapeutic Application

§  Autoimmune Diseases

§  Hormonal Disorders

§  Oncology

§  Orphan Diseases

§  Pain Management,

§  Respiratory Therapy

§  Others

By Route of administration:

§  Skin, Circulatory/Musculoskeletal

§  Organs

§  Central Nervous System

By end users:

§  Patient, Physicians

§  Home Care Settings

§  Others

By Distribution Channel:

§  Hospital Pharmacies

§  Private Clinics

§  Chemist

§  Online Pharmacies

Based on geography, the self-injections market is segmented into geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and, Rest of the World. The geographical regions are further segmented into 24 major countries such as U.S. Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Belgium, Switzerland, Belgium, Turkey, Japan, China, Singapore, Brazil, India, Russia, South Africa and many others.

Read more https://databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-self-...

Major Players of the Global Self Injections Market:

·         Abbott Vascular

·         Abbvie, Inc.

·         Antares Pharma

·         3M

·         Becton Dickinson & Company

·         Baxter International Inc.

·         Penjet Corporation

·         PharmaJet

·         GerresheimerAG

·         Pfizer Inc.

·         Terumo Corporation

·         Mylan N.V.

·         SHL Group,Bespak

·         Janssen Biotech Inc.

·         Insulet Corporation

·         Unilife Corporation

·         West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.

·         Ypsomed

·         Eli lilly and Company

·         Haselmeier AG

·         Alkermes

·         AptarPharma

·         Credence MedSystems Inc.

·         SchottAG,Ypsomed

·         Owen Mumford Ltd.

·         Glide Technologies,

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

Office Number-317, Amanora Chambers,

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune-411028

Tel: +1-888-387-2818

Email: Sales@databridgemarketresearch.com

Visit Data Bridge Blog@ http://databridgemarketresearch.com/blog/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/data-bridge-market-research

