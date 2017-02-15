BEPeterson manufactured LNG Vaporizer Tank

LNG Vaporizer Tank_BEPeterson

-- BEPeterson manufactured a LNG Vaporizer Tank. The tank dimensions were 14" OD x 84" T/T. The pressure vessel material of construction was 304 stainless steel. The tank was designed to 205 psi @ 150°/-270⁰ F and required 100% RT (x-ray inspection). The Ambient vapor coil was installed prior to shipment.BEPeterson offers mechanical design and fabrication of tanks and pressure vessels manufactured in accordance with ASME Section VIII Division I. BEPeterson is an ISO 9001-2008 certified manufacturer celebrating our 80year in business. Our experienced in-house engineering staff can design and fabricate virtually any type of carbon steel and/or stainless steel pressure vessels or tanks to meet specific size requirements.Since 1935 BEPeterson has set the standard for custom metal fabrication of heavy-gauge metal parts and equipment. BEP has been relied on by our customers to provide complete engineering, design and project management of the most critical components. We are ISO 9001:2008 certified and ASME certified. Our 88,000 square foot facility with high ceiling bays is one of the largest in the Northeast.BEPeterson is both a high volume contract manufacturer and a custom metal fabricator. BEP utilizes advanced manufacturing techniques and low cost material procurement to supply consistent and repeatable high quality products to our customers.BEP manufactures Pressure Vessels, Tanks, ASME pressure vessels & tanks, ASME code and non-code vacuum chambers and vacuum furnaces, filter vessels, filter housings, skid assemblies, Co-gen ducting and a variety of industrial metal fabrications.Buyers in the power and utilities, medical, chemical, environmental/filtration and industrial marketplaces choose to partner with BEPeterson because they value the fact that BEPeterson offers more than mere fabrication capabilities. BEPeterson can optimize our customer's requirements for cost, delivery and quality.