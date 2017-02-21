News By Tag
Universal Business Solutions, NA (UBSNA) Announces New Line of Mobile Dialers and Video Conferencing
The new BPSNA Dialer allows business users to make domestic and international calls using their cellphones through the BPSNA service. The dialer application operates over cellular network and does not require any data connection, which improves call quality and improved reliability, and is available on both Android and Apple devices.
The new BPSNA video conferencing solution offers Ultra HD video conferencing with superb audio and video quality, all powered by the BPSNA PBX network. The video conferencing solution works seamlessly across virtually any device or business tool. This allows end users to access video conferencing from a smartphone, computer, or video conferencing endpoint.
"We spend every day seeking to improve office automation. If we don't, it's a wasted day. We set high expectations for us in our pursuit to provide a better product line and service", said Abe Thomas, CEO of UBSNA. "We constantly seek to find ways to compliment, rather than complicate the business processes of our own clientele."
About Universal Business Solutions, N.A. (UBSNA):
Universal Business Solutions, N.A. (UBSNA) is an office automation and efficiency company that creates technology solutions tailored to clients' needs. For over 10 years, UBSNA has offered the best service time in the tristate area, providing cost efficient document management and production solutions that encompass the entire document cycle. UBSNA has received the JD Powers Award for Excellence and often saves companies up to 15% on Multi-Function Products, Managed Print Services, Voice & Data, and Document Management Software. Headquartered in New York, NY, UBSNA is headed up by CEO Abe Thomas. www.UBSNA.com
Abe Thomas
CEO, UBSNA
***@mail.com
Page Updated Last on: Feb 21, 2017