News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
ICON Management Proudly Announces Addition of Ten Coastal Florida Properties to Management Portfolio
The addition of the coastal locations significantly increases ICON's already substantial management portfolio. The properties obtained include Arborwood Preserve, Colony Golf Club, Colony Bay Club, La Morada Club, Pelican Preserve Golf, Pelican Preserve Town Center, Raptor Bay, Sarasota Palm Club, Tidewater Preserve, and Venetian Golf Club.
ICON's team of professionals look forward to joining, welcoming, and working alongside a talented WCI Amenities team (now ICON Amenities) that has long been driving the outstanding reputation and culture of their communities. The ICON staff is delighted by the prospect of working collectively with the existing management team of professionals in the vision of progressing as leaders in the industry of club and amenity management. Both teams have many years of experience in delivering first-rate club, property and amenity management services—which ultimately brings great value to the communities and golf and country clubs under their joint care.
The alliance and combined expertise of the dedicated teams will continue to drive the success and admirable standing of these Florida locations. Wes Miller, President of ICON Management, proclaims that "It is our sincere honor to be chosen to manage these uniquely beautiful and impressive facilities. Each of us [at ICON] endeavor to ensure the successful integration of these dynamic teams.Our goal is to work collaboratively in growing as a mission-driven management company that sets an example of sincere hospitality, striving to consistently deliver genuine service to all members and residents."
ICON Management Services, Inc. (est. 2007) is a Florida based property management company that has built a team of professionals such as on-staff agronomists, PGA qualified golf professionals, licensed community association managers, PCAMs, lifestyle and fitness directors, accountants, and more. Regardless the complexity of needs, ICON will manage your golf and country clubs, homeowners' associations, resort communities, food and beverage departments, etc. with a focus on creating, developing, and nurturing relationships. We set the standard by which all others in the industry are judged as we strive to lead the way in providing world-class, deeply involved, and genuine service to some of the most prominent clubs and communities in Florida and beyond. ICON team members are role models who set an example of genuine hospitality—
Learn more about ICON at www.theiconteam.com or call (941) 747-7261.
Contact
Sabina Z. Hart
***@theiconteam.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse