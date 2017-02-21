 
News By Tag
* Removals Edinburgh
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Transportation
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Edinburgh
  Edinburgh
  Scotland
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
21201918171615


Looking for removal or storage in Edinburgh? Choose right, Choose Guardian

 
EDINBURGH, Scotland - Feb. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Guardian Removals are the go to company for removals and storage in Edinburgh. Whether you've got to store documents while moving office or moving house to a new city, the team at Guardian are the team for you.

We know it can be a stressful time, moving home, that's why we put the customer first and foremost, every day and every time. Our friendly and reliable staff are on hand to make sure all your possessions are removed safely so there's no damage to them once transferred to the new property.

If you're moving business, we're the company to keep your documents safe and sound during your visit. Whether you're moving to a large scale office or moving with your small team, we make sure all your important documents are kept safe and sound during the move so there's nothing to worry about.

If your office is lacking space, we can keep any documents with us until you have the time to move them into your new address.

We're the go to company for storage and removals whether you're in Edinburgh or Fife, either for a commercial or domestic property. For family, or for work, our team is dedicated to making sure the process is hassle and stress free.

Choose right, choose Guardian.

Check more on our website:

http://www.guardianremovals.co.uk/

Contact
Guardian Removals and Storage Ltd
***@aimsmedia.co.uk
End
Source:Guardian Removals and Storage Ltd
Email:***@aimsmedia.co.uk Email Verified
Tags:Removals Edinburgh
Industry:Transportation
Location:Edinburgh - Edinburgh - Scotland
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Feb 21, 2017
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 21, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share