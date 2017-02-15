News By Tag
Pure Botanic Vibes makes a quiet debut in the crowded fragrance market
An ex corporate consultant from New Zealand with a passion for compassion launches an artisan fragrance line that promotes wellness, compassion and conservation.
The perfumes are blends of pure essential oils and botanical extracts based in fractionated coconut oil. Nothing else. They are created from carefully selected ingredients with attention to origin, cultivation, and processing techniques. The ingredients are certified organic, non-sprayed, wildcrafted or sustainably farmed.
Pure Botanic Vibes perfumes are ideal for:
• women with sensitive skin / allergies, or for those who simply want to avoid using harsh chemicals that are harmful to health, and/or
• women who don't want to contribute to the animal cruelty (animal testing), and/or
• women who care about the source & quality of the ingredients and the environmental sustainability.
Three unique scents have been released in 5mL and 30mL clear glass spray bottles:
• Vitality (Fresh * Green * Woody)
• Grace (Elegant * Rich * Radiant)
• Glam (Floral * Rich * Sensual)
Certified by PETA as vegan & cruelty-free.
Pure Botanic Vibes perfumes are available online at www.purebotanicvibes.com/
Tanja Bandzova (Founder of Pure Botanic Vibes)
***@purebotanicvibes.com
