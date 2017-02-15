 
Pure Botanic Vibes makes a quiet debut in the crowded fragrance market

An ex corporate consultant from New Zealand with a passion for compassion launches an artisan fragrance line that promotes wellness, compassion and conservation.
 
 
Pure Botanic Vibes Perfumes
Pure Botanic Vibes Perfumes
Feb. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Hand-blended in USA, Pure Botanic Vibes perfumes are all natural, vegan, cruelty-free and ethical.

The perfumes are blends of pure essential oils and botanical extracts based in fractionated coconut oil. Nothing else. They are created from carefully selected ingredients with attention to origin, cultivation, and processing techniques. The ingredients are certified organic, non-sprayed, wildcrafted or sustainably farmed.

Pure Botanic Vibes perfumes are ideal for:
• women with sensitive skin / allergies, or for those who simply want to avoid using harsh chemicals that are harmful to health, and/or
• women who don't want to contribute to the animal cruelty (animal testing), and/or
• women who care about the source & quality of the ingredients and the environmental sustainability.

Three unique scents have been released in 5mL and 30mL clear glass spray bottles:
• Vitality (Fresh * Green * Woody)
• Grace (Elegant * Rich * Radiant)
• Glam (Floral * Rich * Sensual)

Certified by PETA as vegan & cruelty-free.

Pure Botanic Vibes perfumes are available online at www.purebotanicvibes.com/shop and ship worldwide.

Contact
Tanja Bandzova (Founder of Pure Botanic Vibes)
***@purebotanicvibes.com
End
Source:Lux Ltd
Email:***@purebotanicvibes.com Email Verified
Tags:Cruelty-free Perfume, Ethical, Vegan Beauty
Industry:Beauty
Location:United States
Subject:Products
