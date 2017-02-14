News By Tag
Guitar Great Anthony Krizan's "Dust and Bone" Set to Incinerate the Music World!
Former member of the iconic jamband Spin Doctors delivers electrifying performance to SRO crowd--official video for "Dust and Bone" filmed
The CD release party also served as the set for the filming of the official music video for "Dust and Bone". The high-energy video captured the sights and sounds—along with the packed house and palpable enthusiasm of the crowd that was on hand to witness the official launch of Krizan's new music, heralding the multidimensional musician's solo career. The event was produced in conjunction with LNO Entertainment and sponsored by El Jimador Tequila. Musicians accompanying Krizan on stage were: C.C. Coletti on background vocals, Justine Gardner on bass, John Korba on keyboards, John Hummel and Jim Ruffi on drums, and Chuggy Carter and Freddie Macarone on percussion.
The media is already sitting up and taking notice of Krizan, with numerous newspaper outlets and radio stations featuring Krizan, both in print and on air. The release party for "Dust and Bone" is additionally spotlighted in the February 2017 edition of the global music magazine ION Indie Magazine--with both a write up and photo layout, chronicling the evening's highlights. Krizan had previously graced the cover of the popular publication in October of 2016.
With his own sound and style—and calling his music "blues infused rock & roll with soulful swampy under tones"—Anthony Krizan is one of the premier songwriters and producers in the New York metropolitan area. He first rose to fame in 1994 as lead guitarist for the commercially successful jamband, Spin Doctors, bringing his electrifying guitar prowess and solid backing vocals to the popular group, as well as co-writing the band's third album—which included the theme song for Michael J. Fox's hit TV show "Spin City". Five of Krizan's songs made the Spin Doctors' "Greatest Hits" collection, including "Miss America", adopted for Howard Stern's book that was released under the same title. During his tenure with the Spin Doctors, Krizan also included opening on tour with The Rolling Stones and sharing the stage with the Allman Brothers at the legendary Red Rocks Amphitheater—
Anthony followed up on his initial success with two major songs—including the Lenny Kravitz classic "Stand By My Woman" from "Mama Said" (Virgin Records)--which was also selected for Lenny Kravitz's "Greatest Hits" (Virgin). He also penned the title track for John Waite's "When You Were Mine" (Pure Records)--which was also included on Waite's "Greatest Hits" album. In fact, Krizan's rock roots run deep--having performed as a guitarist with NOEL REDDING, bassist of The Jimi Hendrix Experience, for 10 years. Noel Redding and Anthony became great friends, as well as musical partners.
The years to follow included a long list of song writing credits on numerous artist's albums, movie sound tracks and television show themes. This includes Anthony co-writing "Dust and Bone" for Gretchen Wilson's "Right On Time"—with the song also being recorded by blues rock legend Pat Travers. "Dust and Bone" was additionally picked for the second track on Universal country artist Tim Hicks' album, which opened at #1 on the SoundScan Country Album Charts. These industry endorsements contributed to making "Dust and Bone" the obvious choice for the title track for Anthony's upcoming album.
"Dust and Bone" is Anthony's debut solo album, and the musicians that accompany him are world class, befitting of an artist of Krizan's caliber and standing in the industry. Contributors include Chad Cromwell on drums (Neil Young, Mark Knopfler, Bonnie Raitt, Willie Nelson), Kevin Grant on bass (Lee Brice, Garth Brooks), Jim Hoke on horns (Zac Brown, Bozz Scaggs, Sheryl Crow), John Ginty on B3 organ (Robert Randolph, Dixie Chicks, Jewel), Rob Clores on keys (Black Crowes), John Korba on keys (Hall & Oates, Roseanne Cash), Tom Marshall on vocals/co-writer (Phish lyricist), Kim Ince on backup vocals (Rihanna), and CC Coletti on backup vocals (Meatloaf).
"Dust and Bone" is available now in both CD and digital formats. Visit Anthony Krizan's web site and learn more about this artist and his music at: www.anthonykrizan.com
View his video for "Dust and Bone" here: https://youtu.be/
For media inquiries and interviews, contact Anthony Krizan's publicist, Kiki Plesha of Rock Mother Promotions, at: kiki.plesha@
Kiki Plesha, Rock Mother Promotions
Publicist/Anthony Krizan
***@rockmotherpromotions.com
