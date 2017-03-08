Country(s)
Google Tag Manager Makes It Easier Than Ever to Increase Conversions with UpSellit
Getting started with the conversion-optimizing power of UpSellit just takes a few clicks.
AGOURA HILLS, Calif. - March 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Getting started with the conversion-optimizing power of UpSellit is now easier than ever.
UpSellit (https://www.UpSellit.com) announced today that it has been approved as a certified vendor supported by Google Tag Manager. Businesses can now implement UpSellit's conversion optimization solutions directly within Google Tag Manager, without requiring valuable tech resources.
UpSellit develops and manages personalized shopping experiences for enterprise ecommerce merchants like Lenovo, Cost Plus World Market, and Easton Sports. With Google Tag Manager, marketing managers can now more easily benefit from the conversion insight afforded by UpSellit's unique Abandonment Analytics and the increased profit provided by UpSellit's suite of conversion optimization technologies.
"Upsellit is proud to be one of the few ecommerce solution providers to have passed Google's stringent qualifications for Google Tag Manager integration,"
Google Tag Manager is a tag template system that simplifies the process of publishing tracking codes. By implementing just one set of tags for Google Tag Manager, businesses can easily publish and track additional tags for a wide array of other platforms, such as UpSellit, with just a few clicks.
These tags are an essential component to UpSellit's powerful behavioral conversion technology. Simply enter the requested ID provided by UpSellit and UpSellit can begin tracking website visitors, identifying site-abandonment issues, monetizing missed opportunities and deploying effective remarketing strategies via engaging, personalized content.
Google Tag Manager also eliminates the most common errors when publishing track codes. By removing the manual process, tags can be added cleanly and correctly without touching a line of code. This also enables non-technical employees to complete this simple integration process, thus reducing strain on their IT staff.
About UpSellit
UpSellit designs, develops and optimizes personalized conversion experiences that increase online profitability for the web's largest brands. Combining on-site engagement strategies with a comprehensive email remarketing solution, UpSellit is home to the industry's most advanced behavior-based optimization solutions. For more information on UpSellit, visit www.upsellit.com or call 1 (866) 504 9619.
