Garrett Regional Medical Center Streamlines Ultrasound Reporting Workflow with Digisonics

-- Garrett Regional Medical Center in Oakland, Md., has selected the Digisonics solution to create a streamlined structured reporting workflow for the facility's OB/GYN, Vascular, Echo and General Ultrasound patient studies.DigiSync, a seamless interface with the facility's PACS, will provide clinicians with the efficiency of launching Digisonics structured reporting software directly from the PACS workstation. Users will have the convenience of reviewing images in the Merge PACS system while simultaneously editing worksheets and reports in Digisonics, optimizing their time.DataLink and HL7 interfaces will streamline connectivity between the Digisonics Structured Reporting Solution and Garrett Regional Medical Center's incumbent systems. Integration with the facility's Samsung ultrasound machines autopopulates patient demographics and measurements directly into the Digisonics ultrasound reports, reducing manual entry time and eliminating potential entry errors. HL7 interfaces connect the Digisonics system and the hospital's Meditech EMR for Orders In and Results Out. The result is an efficient reporting workflow with improved overall accuracy and turnaround times.Digisonics provides top-rated clinical image management and structured reporting systems for cardiovascular (CVIS), radiology, and obstetrics & gynecology. Digisonics structured reporting solutions combine high performance image review workstations, a powerful PACS image archive, an integrated clinical database, comprehensive analysis capabilities and highly configurable reporting for multiple modalities. Key applications are complemented with interfaces to information systems and 3party vendors, providing facilities with a seamless, efficient clinical workflow. To learn more, please visit us at www.digisonics.com